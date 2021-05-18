We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our family living room ideas are designed to keep the peace and help everyone relax. Because it’s important that everyone in the family feels at home – and nowhere more so than in the room where we come together to watch a movie or chat with our friends. The living room is the most sociable room in the house, so make sure it provides enough seating for the whole family, plus a few guests. If you don’t have the space for extra chairs, an upholstered or leather pouffe will do the job and can be used as a footstool when not needed as a seat. If you’re looking to buy a new armchair, check whether you have room to upgrade to a loveseat that can seat two people who are happy to snuggle up together. See more of our living room ideas Above all, your living room needs to offer comfort. If your room leaves you feeling cold, make it feel more cosy simply by adding soft texture. Plush carpet or a rug can transform the look of a room, instantly making it feel more welcoming. Deep sofas with plump seats adorned with a line of squashy cushions will entice the whole family to settle in and spend the evening together, rather than in separate rooms. A low-level table that can double up as a desk for drawing will be useful for everyone, and bean bags or knitted pouffes will serve as comfy seats for little ones. Choose hard-wearing flooring and loose-covered sofas with removable and washable covers that can stand up to a few spills.

1. Create a gallery wall

What’s the secret to this joyful living room? The bold teal sofa bed teamed with clashing, colourful cushions are a vibrant starting point. However, we think incorporating the kids artwork into the gallery wall is a genius touch.

This family space doesn’t take itself too seriously and the graphic and painterly prints are an ideal base for swapping in and out your kids creations with pride. The use of all black frames also gives the gallery wall a cohesive finish. If you’re renting, try Command Picture Hanging Strips for an easy, drill-free way to secure the frames to the wall.

2. Stay on top of clutter with a storage wall

If storage space is at a premium or you want to avoid plastic boxes lined up in the living room, look to the wall to help clear the clutter. Hang wall baskets for a quick end-of-day tidy-ups for toys, books, magazines, iPads and other stuff that tends to lay about.

Tech can be stored out of reach in the higher baskets. Use sturdy, decorative metal hooks that can take plenty of weight.

3. Set up a flexible work space

A full family house may mean space is at a premium and a separate room for an office or homework station just isn’t an option. To create a slimline workspace within a living room, use adjoining floating shelves within an alcove or across an empty wall. Bear in mind the shelves may be leaned on, so secure with heavy duty floating brackets.

Using this minimalist trick in place of a desk or traditional home office furniture means it won’t intrude on the living room. Pick a comfortable and supportive chair that doesn’t look too ‘officey’ allowing it to blend into the decor of the room.

4. Utilise every nook for storage

Make the most of the floor areas in a bay window with a built-to-fit seat. Drawers under the seat add storage and are more practical than a lift-up lid.

The storage space is perfect for the speedy tidy up before guests arrive. Give each drawer a purpose to help keep it organised. Stash anything from toys and books to tech, chargers and consoles and games. The angled end section doubles up as a built in side table.

5. Invest in adaptable furniture

Look for a sofa that will not only seat the family plus friends for a movie marathon, but one that features hidden storage too. This double duty design is aimed at catching the eye of families and ever evolving households.

The very flexible friend Harry, is a modular sofa made for building, mixing and matching, so you can create a chaise, a lounger or modular sofa, all with a nifty stash space beneath. So as the household grows and changes, so can the modular pieces.

6. Add a hidden bed

It’s hard to believe there’s a bed nestled beneath this plump perch, but this smart seat transforms into a comfortable double. A multifunctional piece like this is ideal if you don’t have space for a guest bed in a spare room or bedroom – it’s a sleepover saviour! The lid lifts to create a plush headboard. The hideaway bed is available in 150 fabrics.

7. Spark joy with colour and pattern

Create an inviting, family-friendly living room with a yellow sofa. The pairing of the sunny colour with the blush pink walls is a warm, contemporary combination. Pop in a spotty footstool, layered monochrome rugs and a line up of geometric cushions for a fun, graphic injection to complement the block colour upholstery.

Mix up the print scales, from large triangles to small shifting shapes. Echo these playful shapes around the room, pick sculptural vases and accessories and streamlined lighting.

8. Create an area that’s made for play

If you don’t have a separate playroom, it’s wise to dedicate one corner of your living room as a play area for the kids. Without one, toys could spread everywhere turning your entire living room into one big playroom – not ideal!

Family living rooms require plenty of storage, so make sure everyone in the family has an assigned cupboard, drawer or trunk to hide their things inside. Make sure there is plenty of it – at the end of the day, you’ll be glad of somewhere to banish the toys so that you can enjoy some much-needed adult time.

Here, brighter accessories added to a neutral background can be easily swapped as children get older and the function of the room changes.

9. Add photographs Personalise your living room with an arrangement of favourite family photographs. A bare expanse of wall above the sofa or a sideboard makes the ideal spot. Choose frames that are identical in size and colour, and arrange in a grid formation to make a visual impact. 10. Incorporate technology Create a media-friendly arrangement in a family living room. Choose low units that won’t overwhelm the room and keep the wall space above feeling open by putting up simple floating shelves. Go for a pale colour scheme for walls and furniture to give a unified look and hide all TV-related gadgetry in wicker baskets. 11. Keep on top of clutter Create a clutter-free living room by keeping shelves orderly and free from lots of objects. Keep paraphernalia hidden in wooden storage boxes and store books and magazines neatly between stationary box files. Use the often forgotten space above the sofa a for single picture shelf to display coherent black and white family photos.

12. Choose durable furniture