‘The cottage seems to embrace everything that’s quintessentially English'

With its ancient honey-coloured stone walls, low ceilings and period charm, this thatched cottage is a quintessential country retreat for its owner. She bought the one-bedroom Grade II listed Cotswold property as a weekend escape for herself, and also to rent out to others seduced by its chocolate-box charms.

The cottage is set in a slight valley with incredible countryside views stretching for miles. 'I love the slower pace of life here and the peace and quiet, with no light or noise pollution – the stars seem to shine brighter each visit,' its owner says. 'I love being surrounded by nature and the sound of the ringing village church bells.'

An admirer of period and character-style properties, owner Vicky scoured the internet for months until, in August 2018, she came across a listed thatched cottage for sale in an idyllic north Cotswold village.

‘I fell in love with this quintessential English cottage, which had been well looked after by its previous elderly owner. She had also nurtured a beautiful country garden full of hellebores, roses and anemones.’

Vicky hired a local builder to help her renovate the cottage and reconfigure the layout to make the most of the small space.

‘I love a floorplan and have always had great spatial awareness,’ she says. ‘I’d always dreamt of having an open plan bedroom-bathroom so this was my chance to design the ultimate luxurious country hideaway.’ Then the second bedroom was reconfigured into a spacious luxury ensuite.

Vicky’s preference for upcycled furniture over brand new is evident throughout, with quirky items dotted around the cottage – including a French pine baker’s bread-proving oven.

‘I love pottering around and discovering antique haunts. The cottage is a blank canvas, a gallery I can keep updating. It’s like a never ending treasure hunt and nothing makes me happier.'

'I’m also fond of the vintage Harrods box that I use as a coffee table. I love typography and anything with old letters on it.’

The kitchen

Downstairs, the compact kitchen was another challenge. ‘With the help of kitchen brand DeVOL, I managed to fit all the essential appliances into this small space, which was amazing,’ Vicky adds.

Bespoke units have been teamed with wooden worktops, a traditional butler-style sink, brass tap and limestone floor. Tongue-and-groove painted panelling adds interest and open shelves increase storage and open up the space further.

A pegged wooden rail provides further useful storage for hanging utensils, chopping boards, dried garlic and decorative items.

This room has three windows so it’s always bright and airy, despite its size. 'I love open shelves over wall cabinets and I painted all the original beams, white to keep the space light and open,' Vicky says.

Sitting room

The inglenook stone fireplace, wood burning stove and window seat were inherited character features of the cottage. The beams have all been painted white to enhance and elevate the space.

Dining area

The dining table was from an auction and Vicky sanded and oiled the tabletop and painted the legs

Reading nook

A reading nook under the stairs by the window adds cosy appeal. The French antique pine baker's bread proving oven was a Facebook Marketplace find. It's now used for storing books and board games.

For maximum cosiness, she opted for wall lights throughout the cottage for minimum interruption of traditional features.

'Lighting is a huge thing for me,’ says Vicky. ‘I have a rule in my house not to have any harsh or bright lights. I think a space always looks more inviting with standalone lamps over harsh spotlights.’

Bedroom

Vicky opted for panelling in the bedroom for a softer contemporary look against the period beams, which helps to elevate the room adding further character, although it was a challenge to fit due to the uneven floors and walls.

Wall-hung little shelves are the perfect bedside accompaniment to this small cosy space.

Bathroom

This bathing sanctuary has all the feels of a boutique hotel. Vicky sourced the roll top bath from a company based in Wales who painted it with her choice of colour – Off-Black by Farrow & Ball.

A separate shower room is located at the top of the stairs and combines contemporary luxury fixtures with period features.

‘I’m so lucky to be the custodian of such an old and beautiful property,' Vicky says. ‘The cottage seems to embrace everything that’s quintessentially English.'