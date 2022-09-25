10 texture and colour tips, inspired by a tile expert's home

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Colour, print and texture envelope this extended three-bedroom house in Poppleton, Yorkshire. Owned by the founder of a successful tile company and his husband, the property is peppered with bold motifs, calming colours and natural materials to create a comforting sanctuary for the family.

With tween daughters and two dogs, the space needed to retain a familiar feel, but was in need of a contemporary upgrade suitable for this working couple.

1. Wood-clad walls create a dramatic effect

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

‘Line’ tiles create an oversized, graphic surround to make more of a feature of the woodburner.

‘The ground-floor open-plan kitchen/dining/living space faces the garden, so is incredibly bright, with plenty of natural light that bounces off the white-painted ceiling. This space also features sleek Fifties-style cocktail chairs and wood detailing on the walls, which adds warmth, depth, and texture. A woodburner brings this area together and makes it feel intimate and inviting.’ explains the homeowner.

Buy the key pieces: Stovax Studio Air 2 freestanding woodburner, £2,899.99, flames.co.uk (opens in new tab). Grid Line tiles, £157.50 sq m, Bert & May (opens in new tab). Loha rug, from £450, Floor Story (opens in new tab).

2. Skylights add invaluable daylight

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

'A shabby lean-to at the back of the house was demolished to make way for a double-storey extension, which incorporates the open-plan kitchen/ dining/living area. Again, with the focus on allowing as much natural light into the space as we could, we opted for sleek skylights that sit neatly in the kitchen side return, allowing the sun to stream in gently and brighten the space.'

Buy the key pieces: Larger Soprano pendant lights in concrete, £86 each, Pooky (opens in new tab).

3. A central island makes a statement

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

'We wanted the kitchen, as with the rest of the house, to feel relaxed and inviting, and we also wanted it to be functional. The central island is very much the focal point of this space. It’s clad in tiles that create a graphic pattern to really pull you in.’

Buy the key pieces: Island clad in Hexagonal Split tiles in Pearl & Brighton Stone, £219.24sq m, Bert & May (opens in new tab). Nerd for Muuto bar stools, £445 each, Chaplins (opens in new tab).

4. The right undertones modernise white paint

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

'We used a pure-white paint colour for the kitchen so that the space would reflect as much light as possible, both natural and electric. The colour is perfect for a modern, open feel, and the natural yellow and green undertones make it comforting and contemporary. The light fitting above the dining table ties into the colour scheme, adding character without being obtrusive.’

Buy the key pieces: Walls painted in Charterhouse No4 matt emulsion, £55.50 for 2.5ltr, Mylands (opens in new tab). Wishbone chairs, £480 each, The Conran Shop (opens in new tab). Try the Dar Lighting Alana 6 pendant, £89, Fenwick (opens in new tab).

5. Deep shades give the snug a warm feel

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

Floor-to-ceiling wooden panelling ensures the fireplace is the central focus.

'Separated by the open-plan living space by Crittall doors, our main living room/snug is warm and cosy. I wanted to create a bold space that wasn’t overwhelming but was somewhere to relax and unwind. The paint on the walls is a deep, cocooning colour that’s enhanced by the light that streams through the windows. It makes our rich teal velvet sofa really pop.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

Buy the key pieces: Walls painted in Purple Brown absolute matt emulsion, £52 for 2.5ltr, Little Greene (opens in new tab). Scott sofa, from £1,250, Made (opens in new tab). Sofia footstool, £450, Soho Home (opens in new tab).

6. A dark scheme is grown-up and sexy

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

The brass fittings really stand out against the backdrop of the inky-coloured tiles in this black bathroom design.

‘The main bathroom is moody and sultry, with striking hexagonal wall tiles that continue seamlessly into the shower. The dark colour scheme is incredibly captivating and feels luxurious, but it also makes a statement, which is what I really love about it.’

Buy the key pieces: Hexagonal tiles in Old Iron Black, £2.64 each, Bert & May (opens in new tab). Round concrete basin, £730, The Poured Project (opens in new tab). I Catini oval box mirror by Cielo, £1,528, West One Bathrooms (opens in new tab).

7. Deep green paint gives a calming effect

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

'With its earthy colour palette, the main bedroom feels revitalising, but also tranquil. We used a very deep, dark green paint on the walls to provide an atmospheric backdrop that felt sophisticated, and chevron wood flooring to complement the green and create an enticing natural scheme.’

Buy the key pieces: Walls painted in Market Green No38 marble matt emulsion, £55.50 for 2.5ltr, Mylands (opens in new tab).

8. Tiles make a great bedroom feature wall

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

'We really considered what would be luxurious and indulgent, and used green arch tiles to create an accent wall in this bedroom, which looks like something you might find in a boutique hotel. The tiles have an Andalucian feel, which is where the Bert & May story started, on a trip there in 2010, when I met the owner of a family-run local factory making traditional encaustic tiles. That was the spark!’

Buy the key pieces: Livingetc Arch tiles, £8.82 each, Bert & May (opens in new tab). Deco marble bedside table, £249, Atkin & Thyme (opens in new tab), is similar.

9. We wanted a luxurious escape from the house

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

The textured timber cladding on the walls feels rustic and inviting, as does the reclaimed timber desk.

'Sitting neatly at the bottom of the garden, our standalone home office space is a Study Box, which we designed in collaboration with architects Box 9 Design Ltd (opens in new tab). We wanted it to be a little hideaway but also somewhere to really settle down and work. Inside, mid-century furniture and floor tiles give the space its contemporary feel.’

Buy the key pieces: Drake wooden retro-style adjustable task lamp, £100.24, Universal Lighting (opens in new tab), is similar. Try Gallery Direct Neyland Heritage occasional chair, £520, Olivia’s (opens in new tab).

10. Our garden room fits in seamlessly

(Image credit: Future PLC / Beth Davis / Simon Bevan)

‘The wooden exterior of the office space works in harmony with the garden, while the sleek black door frames and modern outdoor furniture on the exterior deck provide a contemporary edge. It’s a pleasure to work in here and it fits in really well with the surroundings.'

Buy the key pieces: Study Box, from £27,500, Bert & May (opens in new tab).