'I’ve given my home office an on-trend cow girl style makeover'

‘The office was one of the first rooms we decorated when we moved in and it was done quite cheaply,’ says Laurie. ‘It was pretty bland really – with white walls, and a really ugly storage unit. I wanted it to feel more ‘me’ and be a bit more attractive.’

‘I’ve always loved country style, everything about it, from the music to cowboy boots. And when I went on a US road trip with friends and stayed on a ranch, it solidified my love of that type of cosy décor with warm woods, rugged qualities and rustic textures. I think I was born in the wrong country really! Fast forward a few years and I knew exactly what look I wanted for my new home office scheme.’

Western-style office scheme

‘One of the first rooms we’d decorated on moving into the house years before, it had only been given a very quick and easy spruce up. As a 1930s house with dated wallpaper, we’d stripped it and painted the walls white, but hadn’t got much further than that.’

‘I had a huge storage unit behind my desk, but it was pretty ugly, and I found myself wishing I had a more attractive backdrop for online meetings. It just didn’t feel like a creative space at all.’

The office before

‘I started with the office colour scheme and went for a paint shade called Isabel’s Bloom from Claybrook Studio, which is a nice warm peach – it reminds me of the colour of a sunset or setting plaster and would keep the room feeling light while also adding colour. Plus I thought it would go well with the wood furniture I wanted to include as well as accent colours of brown and terracotta.’

‘We’d already laid a laminate floor years before, and although I don’t love its grey colour, I was trying to keep costs down, so decided I’d just cover most of it with a big rug.’

Slimline office storage

‘As an interior stylist @lifeofaninteriorsstylist I quite often work with brands on projects, and Wayfair were a great choice for this room as they have so much variety in terms of furniture and accessories. I picked out a large desk with a wood top that matched the scaffold shelves I had on the wall, and a comfy office chair to match.’

'For the other side of the room I also found the most perfect chair to sit and relax in – it’s a faux cowhide print and exactly what I wanted for this look.’

Faux cowhide chair

‘It might seem strange to have another chair in an office, but it means I can sit in it to take meetings and use the little pull-out unit to put my laptop – like a little break-out space.’

‘The room had an old radiator that I wanted to disguise, so I picked out a radiator cover which I painted the same colour as the walls to help it blend in. It actually makes a great shelf that I use as a little tea station, with a hot water machine and mugs. As my partner works from home too, it means if he’s on a meeting I don’t have to disturb him by going through the house to the kitchen to make a hot drink, I can do it in my office.’

Scaffold-style shelving

‘When it came to accessories – the best part of decorating in my book – I wanted some earthy, textured items that I could display along with some of my finds from holidays and travels. From terracotta candles to cane storage boxes and artisanal-style ceramics, I got a lot from Wayfair and they all came in at a good price point, to help keep me on budget.’

‘Ranch-style homes are notorious for their ability to bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor living, so including elements of nature was key – I went for a mix of real and faux cacti and some willow stems in the corner of the room, plus a few plants from Leaf Envy.’

Roll-out filing unit

‘I didn’t want a wall of storage cupboards like I had before, so I went for just one unit on the back wall, and then this smaller design to keep desk essentials close to hand. It’s on wheels to so I can pull it out to where I need.'

Rustic-look storage

‘Before the makeover, this wall had a large unit with sliding doors, which although practical, was really unattractive. The new storage unit has given me somewhere to store some of my fabrics, paint swatches and books on the back wall.'

Space inside for drinks

‘While it's mostly used for storing books and office items, I’ve got one cubby reserved for drinks, which comes in super-handy. I like the rustic look to the unit and it has a faux concrete appearance for the frame.’

On-trend wall art

‘Canvas prints in the same orange and brown colour palette add interest to the walls. I kept them small in size so they didn’t overwhelm the space’

Relaxing, rustic backdrop

‘When I’m having an online meeting, I often sit in this chair and wheel out my under-desk unit for my laptop and a cup of tea. The cowhide chair was a must for this room – it was either that or a cowhide rug, but I’m glad I went for the chair.’

‘I don’t think I realised how important it was to have an office that reflects my style, but since it’s been decorated I can honestly say that it makes me feel more creative and I love working in here. I have a big cat bed on the floor that my cats Chas and Dave often curl up in while I work and it feels peaceful, uncluttered and homely – it’s my Western-inspired space in a Surrey suburb!’

How to add personality to your home office