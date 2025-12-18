Lidl has just launched a £24.99 buy that experts say could help us to sleep better this Christmas.

From noisy Christmas parties next door, to snoring house guests, and kids eager to stay awake way past their bedtimes – there are plenty of ways noise can disrupt our usual sleep patterns over the festive period.

However, Lidl has a solution, and it comes in the form of the Silentnight Night Light & Sound Machine.

Silentnight Night Light & Sound Machine £24.99 at lidl.co.uk Normally priced at £29.99, you can get this white noise machine in Lidl's middle aisle for £24.99 from today, or £19.99 if you're a Lidl Plus member.

The Silentnight Night Light and Sound Machine is a clever little device that's designed to help us sleep better by way of soothing sleep sounds, a calming night light, and guided breathing exercises.

All in all, it features 16 white noise settings and 12 relaxing music options – each with adjustable volume to help block out noise and relax you into sleep – and it's those white noise options that experts say can have the biggest positive impact on our sleep quality during the festive season.

That's because whilst some kinds of noise can be disruptive – think excitable adult chatter downstairs after the kids have gone to bed, or blaring music from next door's New Year's Eve party – white noise can mask those sounds and lull us into a deeper sleep.

'Certain types of background noise, also known as coloured noise, can improve sleep quality, reduce overnight disturbances, and also help you fall asleep quicker,' explains trained GP Dr Deborah Lee, a health writer for Dr Fox online pharmacy, and medical expert on behalf of bed retailer Bed Factory Direct.

'White noise contains all audible frequencies played at the same intensity, much like static from a detuned radio,' says Dr Lee. 'It's great at masking sounds such as outdoor traffic or loud neighbours, and creates a blanket of sound that your brain can tune into. This can help you stay asleep in particularly noisy environments.'

Compact and portable, this budget-friendly white noise machine is ideal for use at home to block out unwanted noise in the bedroom, to help a baby sleep through a riotous game of family charades happening downstairs, or for taking with you if you're visiting friends or family this Christmas and want to set up a familiar sleep environment in an unfamiliar setting.

Plus, the night light also features eight calming colours with adjustable brightness levels – perfect for finding your bearings in an unfamiliar bedroom or giving to guests who are camped out on a sofa bed in the living room – and even four guided breathing exercises that are designed to calm your body and mind.

Overall, I think that's a lot of bang for your buck from a £24.99 Lidl middle-aisle buy. Although, if you can't get into your local Lidl pre-Christmas, the Silentnight Night Light & Sound Machine is currently £29.99 at Amazon, and can be delivered straight to your front door. Plus, I've rounded up some more alternatives below.