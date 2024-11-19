4 ways to reuse your dehumidifier water around the house, recommended by experts

Are you getting the most out of your dehumidifier? Yes, it might be doint an amazing job of preventing damp and mould, but are you making good used of the litres of water it's gathering? If not, these are the four ways you could put that dehumidifier water to good use around the house.

Some of the best dehumidifiers can extract up to 25 litres of water from the air per day. If you're running yours all day and using it to drying clothes in winter, that is a lot of water to empty.

Water bills are set to rise by an average of £94 over the next 5 years so it pays to get into good habits now and save money at home by reusing some of that water for other household tasks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The water that comes out of your dehumidifier is not safe for human consumption.

‘This water, often called 'grey water', isn’t the same as tap water – it’s essentially condensed moisture from the air,’ points out Fiona Peake, money-saving expert at Ocean Finance .

‘It can contain dust, bacteria, or even traces of metals from the machine's components making it unsafe for drinking or cooking, but it can be incredibly useful in other ways.' We've asked the experts and these are the four things you can safely reuse dehumidifier water for.

1. Watering plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Watering your plants using your dehumidifier water is a savvy and sustainable way to save money.

Some plants such as orchids thrive on grey water, however before you go sloshing it on your flower beds, Fiona recommends looking at how your dehumidifier was made.

‘One great use is watering your plants, just make sure to check if your dehumidifier has a metal coil or has been treated with any chemicals like antifreeze,’ she says.

‘This could add small amounts of lead, making contamination a risk, so avoid using them on edible plants like herbs or vegetables. For decorative plants, though, it’s perfect. If you’re unsure, check your dehumidifier’s manual.’

2. Use it to fill your iron

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'It’s excellent for filling irons or humidifiers since it’s already distilled and won’t cause limescale build-up. If you’re using dehumidifier water regularly, give the collection tank a good clean every week to keep it free from bacteria,' says Fiona.

The minerals that are present in your water cause limescale, so by using dehumidifier water, your iron will run more efficiently and you can descale your iron less frequently.

3. Cleaning your home

(Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Eltes)

You may have the notion that dehumidifier water is dirty, having come from sucking moisture out of the air. However, it can actually be an effective tool when it comes to mopping your floors.

'Dehumidifier water is considered soft water and can be used to clean all sorts of surfaces like windows, furniture, and floors,' says Jullia Joson, Ideal Home's Home Tech writer and in-house dehumidifier expert.

'Plus, since this water is almost mineral-free, it won't leave streaks or spots in its wake. However, be warned that dehumidifier water shouldn't be consumed, so you should avoid using it for jobs like washing your dishes, for example.'

If you live in an area of hard water, then you’ll know all about limescale streaks undoing your cleaning work. What’s more, soft water is easier to lather and doesn’t leave soap scum behind.

4. To dillute antifreeze

(Image credit: Future/Heather Young)

Dehumidifier water can also be used to dilute antifreeze for your car. This is for the same reason dehumidifier water is good for using it in your iron.

Antifreeze is needed as the cold temperatures can cause your engine to freeze and crack resulting in damage.

It lacks the minerals that cause limescale build up inside your car's cooling systems. With the weather dropping, you’re more likely to need to top up your antifreeze and replacing your tap water for grey water can help save on your water bills.

Next time you go to empty your dehumidifier, why not stop and consider what cleaning jobs you can complete with its water?