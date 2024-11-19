4 ways to reuse your dehumidifier water around the house, recommended by experts
Save on your water bill by utilising the water that comes from your dehumidifier
Are you getting the most out of your dehumidifier? Yes, it might be doint an amazing job of preventing damp and mould, but are you making good used of the litres of water it's gathering? If not, these are the four ways you could put that dehumidifier water to good use around the house.
Some of the best dehumidifiers can extract up to 25 litres of water from the air per day. If you're running yours all day and using it to drying clothes in winter, that is a lot of water to empty.
Water bills are set to rise by an average of £94 over the next 5 years so it pays to get into good habits now and save money at home by reusing some of that water for other household tasks.
The water that comes out of your dehumidifier is not safe for human consumption.
‘This water, often called 'grey water', isn’t the same as tap water – it’s essentially condensed moisture from the air,’ points out Fiona Peake, money-saving expert at Ocean Finance.
‘It can contain dust, bacteria, or even traces of metals from the machine's components making it unsafe for drinking or cooking, but it can be incredibly useful in other ways.' We've asked the experts and these are the four things you can safely reuse dehumidifier water for.
1. Watering plants
Watering your plants using your dehumidifier water is a savvy and sustainable way to save money.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Some plants such as orchids thrive on grey water, however before you go sloshing it on your flower beds, Fiona recommends looking at how your dehumidifier was made.
‘One great use is watering your plants, just make sure to check if your dehumidifier has a metal coil or has been treated with any chemicals like antifreeze,’ she says.
‘This could add small amounts of lead, making contamination a risk, so avoid using them on edible plants like herbs or vegetables. For decorative plants, though, it’s perfect. If you’re unsure, check your dehumidifier’s manual.’
2. Use it to fill your iron
'It’s excellent for filling irons or humidifiers since it’s already distilled and won’t cause limescale build-up. If you’re using dehumidifier water regularly, give the collection tank a good clean every week to keep it free from bacteria,' says Fiona.
The minerals that are present in your water cause limescale, so by using dehumidifier water, your iron will run more efficiently and you can descale your iron less frequently.
3. Cleaning your home
You may have the notion that dehumidifier water is dirty, having come from sucking moisture out of the air. However, it can actually be an effective tool when it comes to mopping your floors.
'Dehumidifier water is considered soft water and can be used to clean all sorts of surfaces like windows, furniture, and floors,' says Jullia Joson, Ideal Home's Home Tech writer and in-house dehumidifier expert.
'Plus, since this water is almost mineral-free, it won't leave streaks or spots in its wake. However, be warned that dehumidifier water shouldn't be consumed, so you should avoid using it for jobs like washing your dishes, for example.'
If you live in an area of hard water, then you’ll know all about limescale streaks undoing your cleaning work. What’s more, soft water is easier to lather and doesn’t leave soap scum behind.
4. To dillute antifreeze
Dehumidifier water can also be used to dilute antifreeze for your car. This is for the same reason dehumidifier water is good for using it in your iron.
Antifreeze is needed as the cold temperatures can cause your engine to freeze and crack resulting in damage.
It lacks the minerals that cause limescale build up inside your car's cooling systems. With the weather dropping, you’re more likely to need to top up your antifreeze and replacing your tap water for grey water can help save on your water bills.
Our favourite dehumidifiers
We rated this dehumidifier very highly becuase of it's huge capacity, holding up to 30 litres of water per day! The 4 litre tank means you won't be constantly emptying it either.
This was Ideal Home's best rated dehumidifier. It is incredibly energy efficient, quiet, has a timer and will connect to your Wifi. It even has a built-in air purifier to improve the air quality of you room.
This dehumidifier, has a built-in carbon filter to remove odours as well as moisture, and its colour-changing indicator light lets you view your home's humidity levels at a glance.
Next time you go to empty your dehumidifier, why not stop and consider what cleaning jobs you can complete with its water?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Should you opt for a single, double or king size duvet? Here's how to choose the right one for your bed
How to choose the right size duvet for your bed
By Amy Lockwood
-
How deep to plant crocus bulbs - experts reveal the exact depth required to prevent bulb rot and encourage growth
You definitely don’t want to plant too deep…
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The ‘womb room’?! Yes, that’s what Angela Scanlon calls her snug – and her paint choice is one of the hottest trends of 2025
It's called a 'womb room' for a reason
By Sara Hesikova
-
Does secondary glazing film reduce window condensation? Experts say it can - and you can buy it for as little as £2.99
It’s never been easier to prevent window condensation in winter
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Your carpet is a mould hotspot according to experts - but don't worry, it’s easy to get rid of if you follow this one rule
Your vacuum cleaner will be your best friend this winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
10 genius things you can use a vacuum for - some of them might surprise you
Bonus ways to use your vacuum, as shared by the experts
By Katie Sims
-
How to get rid of mould with tea tree oil - the natural hack for killing mould at its root
And all you need is a few drops...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to clean a dishwasher filter - 5 simple steps to a more efficient machine and gleaming dishes
And the telltale signs your filter needs a proper scrub, according to experts
By Jenny McFarlane
-
Experts say this simple trick can banish bad smells from your vacuum - and all you need is a teabag
There's nothing worse than that musty dusty smell...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to deshrink clothes - 3 expert methods to get your clothes back in shape
Never again lose clothes to a hot wash or tumble dryer again
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Do windows need cleaning in winter? How this simple task can help to reduce your energy bills and improve your mood
Cleaning windows in winter may sound pointless, but it has more benefits than you'd think
By Lauren Bradbury