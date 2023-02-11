Furniture experts swear by this 75p trick for keeping your sofa smelling fresh
It's just too easy to not give it a go
This simple trick could be your next go-to quick fix for keeping your sofa smelling fresh, and the best thing about it? It's probably already in your kitchen cupboard.
If you're going to invest in the best sofa to suit your needs, then it pays to keep it in tip-top shape. For the days when you don't have the time to properly clean your sofa but are after a quick refresh because of last-minute guests, here's a handy little hack we discovered – and all you need is baking soda.
Baking soda hack to refresh sofa
For many, you'll already have baking soda in your kitchen cabinet, and if not, it's easy to pick some up from your local supermarket for under £1.
'For keeping your sofa smelling fresh and fragrant, we recommend sprinkling some baking soda on the sofa before you go to bed,' explains Steve Hamblett, owner of Sofabed.co.uk (opens in new tab). However, we found that even just up to 15-20 minutes is enough to let it do its thing. If you've got the time though, there's no harm in trying it for longer.
'After the powder has had time to do its job, you simply vacuum up the leftovers in the morning. The baking soda will neutralise the smell, leaving your sofa fresh and odour-free.' For a smaller cleaning task like this, the best handheld vacuum cleaner will help you better execute this hack with ease.
Additionally, Lily Cameron, cleaning expert at Fantastic Cleaners (opens in new tab) explains that preparation is key to achieving the best results.
'Before you sprinkle baking soda on your sofa, you’ll need to prep it by removing any dust or dried-on gunk and making sure the sofa is dry. If the baking soda is wet, it can clog your vacuum cleaner,' she warns.
'For the best results, spread a thin layer of baking soda. The key is to spread it evenly on surfaces to have a noticeable effect. In most cases, baking soda can be an even better alternative to harsh chemical cleaners because they can damage the sofa’s upholstery.'
We tried the hack out for ourselves and we were seriously impressed – it really is an odour eliminator, and we really didn't lose anything from giving it a whirl since we already had it to hand in our kitchen cabinet.
However, do be aware that although baking soda can help deodorise and refreshen a sofa, it doesn't replace taking the time to properly clean your sofa altogether.
We'll be using this quick tip as our go-to pick-me-up in between the big cleans.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
