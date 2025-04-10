Aldi is releasing a budget alternative to the cult Joseph Joseph washing up bowl – it’s just £4.99
The Joseph Joseph washing up bowl is an Ideal Home favourite - now we can't wait to try Aldi's alternative
Joseph Joseph is a brand I’ll always rave about for their handy storage and cleaning solutions, and now my favourite place for affordable alternatives, Aldi, is introducing their take on the classic Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain™ Washing Up Bowl.
Hitting the middle aisles on Sunday (13 April), Aldi’s new washing up bowl (£4.99) has been launched as part of its Earth Day Specialbuy range, and with a built-in plug, it closely resembles the Joseph Joseph classic, at a fraction of the price.
There’s a reason every Home’s editor I know owns the Joseph Joseph washing up bowl. Its genius design makes evening clean-up a less demanding chore, and with Aldi launching their own, more affordable option, could the Aldi washing up bowl match the Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain™ Washing Up Bowl? I can't wait to find out.
This Minky bowl is usually priced at £9.99, so at £4.99 it's already a great deal, but it's also a whopping £30 cheaper than the Joseph Joseph washing-up bowl, with many of the same features.
This style of washing up bowl will never cramp your kitchen sink ideas - in fact, I’d say they make your life easier.
The built-in plug on both bowls means you can easily drain water without lifting a heavy bowl, making it a great choice if you have limited mobility. Plus, the built-in strainer catches any food residue from your dishes, preventing drain blockages and ensuring you spend less time cleaning your sink drain.
Both washing up bowls also have small legs, so they are effectively standing in your sink, making the disposal of old dish water easier. However, the Aldi washing-up bowl lacks the handles that the Joseph Joseph washing-up bowl sports. This means it is likely to be more difficult to carry, especially if you want to carry water in it.
But the most glaring difference between the two is the price point. At £4.99, the Aldi washing up bowl is £30 cheaper than the Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain™ Washing Up Bowl. Because of this, Aldi is a clear winner for affordable price. While I haven’t tried the Aldi washing-up bowl, I have had a good experience with the quality of other Aldi SpecialBuy items, so would expect this buy to follow through on its promises.
However, the Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain™ Washing Up Bowl is a cult buy for good reason. A majority of the Ideal Home team swears by it for how easy it makes the washing up. While £35 does feel like a lot of cash to part with for a washing-up bowl, it’s not a purchase anyone at Ideal Home regrets, and one of our editors has had hers for 7 years and counting.
'I got the Joseph Joseph Wash & Drain for my mum and she loves it. I've always found washing up bowls icky with the food collecting at the bottom, but my mum won't be without one, so this is the perfect compromise. She constantly has people asking where it's from!’ says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances editor.
The Aldi washing up bowl is available in sleek olive green or white, and while I’m not convinced it will match up to the original Joseph Joseph Wash&Drain™ Washing Up Bowl, I do think it makes a great affordable alternative.
Supercharge your washing up routine
The washing up bowl is a great starting point for making washing up that little bit easier, here are a few other buys that will help move the task along.
If you don't live near an Aldi, you can also buy the Minky washing-up bowl on Amazon, but it is double the price. However, it does come in a variety of pastel shades.
This clever two-tier draining rack offers plenty of space without taking over the sink. It even has a clever draining spout to tip excess water back into your sink.
Will you be making a trip to Aldi this weekend?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
