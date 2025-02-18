Can you use wet wipes to clean your TV screen? Cleaning experts warn against it and say this easy method will deliver better results
Your TV screen is far more delicate than you think
When trying to catch up on your favourite shows, there’s not much worse than spotting greasy streaks all over your TV - in fact, I’m sure you’ll agree that it can be quite distracting.
If you’ve been looking for a quick way to clean your TV screen you might have been wondering if you can use wet wipes to clean your TV screen. You need to learn how to clean a TV screen to keep distracting dust and dirt at bay, but wet wipes are not the answer.
Cleaning experts warn that you should never use wet wipes to clean your TV screen, explaining that the screen is far too delicate. However, they have shared another method that is safer and will deliver better and faster results.
Why can't you use wet wipes to clean your TV screen?
The main reason you cannot clean a TV screen with wet wipes is that your TV is too delicate to be treated with strong chemicals.
‘Regular wet wipes might seem convenient, but they can cause long-term damage to your electronic screens. Most wipes contain chemicals such as alcohol and ammonia, which can strip the screen's protective coating and result in streaks, residue and potentially damage the internal components of your electronic devices, so it is widely advised that wet wipes unless specialised for screens, are avoided,’ explains Nigel Bearman, cleaning expert and the director of Daily Poppins.
What’s more, wet wipes are single-use, which makes them a not very eco-friendly way to clean your TV.
What to do instead
Instead, Laura Marsden, cleaning expert at Marigold, recommends: ‘Take a soft, low linting microfibre cloth, such as the Marigold Let It Shine On & On! Microfibre Cloth (£5.82 at Amazon) – ensuring it’s clean, as any dirt particles from previous uses could damage the delicate surface. Then gently wipe in a circular motion across the screen – being careful not to apply too much pressure.’
‘For everyday cleaning, a dry microfiber cloth is all you need for your TV screen,’ confirms Nigel.
‘Its soft fibres effectively remove dust and smudges without scratching the surface. For stubborn marks, lightly dampen the cloth with water and gently wipe. In the worst-case scenario, you can use a solution of very mild dish soap highly diluted with water and applied very lightly to the cloth. TV screens are sensitive, so never apply liquids directly to the screen and avoid pressing down too hard when cleaning.’
As with cleaning any electrical appliance, Laura recommends checking your manufacturer’s guide first to prevent damage.
The soft fibres of a microfibre cloth gently removes dust and smudges without damaging the delicate coating of your TV screen - cleaning experts say it's all you need to clean your TV screen.
While cleaning your TV screen should be a part of your daily cleaning checklist, it’s important to avoid using wet wipes or chemicals - a microfibre cloth should be all you need.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
