Experts explain the 7 things you need to do right now to pollen-proof your home for spring

I didn’t have hay fever when I was younger, but in a cruel twist of fate (or perhaps because I leave the house more now), I’ve become increasingly susceptible to the fine powder wafted around by plants in recent years. In fact, the sniffles and itchy eyes now seem never-ending, which is why I was intrigued to learn whether it was possible to pollen-proof a home.

Yes, with spring well and truly on the horizon and the pollen count already increasing, it’s fair to say that I’ve been tempted by the call of antihistamines and hay fever tablets countless times already. I’m pre-emptively looking up the best tips for sleeping with hay fever and I’ve already removed the items that make hay fever worse from my home. But I know keeping pollen out of the house for good is a much longer process.

After all, we have to deal with tree pollen from March to May, grass pollen from May to July, and weed pollen from June to September, which means you need to make big changes to keep your home pollen-free. So, if you pollen-proof your home and get one step ahead of this hefty allergy season now, you’ll be able to reap the rewards for months on end.

1. Opt for damp dusting over dry dusting

Knowing how to get rid of dust can also help you get rid of pollen in the home, as these two allergens tend to stick together and settle on the same surfaces. However, it’s fair to say that the dry dusting vs wet dusting debate really comes into play when you want to pollen-proof your home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Damp dusting will always reign supreme when it comes to pollen problem-solving, and Laura Harnett, Founder of eco-cleaning brand Seep, says, ‘Regularly wipe over flat surfaces using a damp cloth to trap any pollen particles and remove them by trapping them. It needs to be damp so the pollen sticks to the cloth, and use a bamboo cloth (like these All Purpose Bamboo Cloths from Amazon) rather than a plastic microfibre cloth as this will leave microplastics throughout the home instead.’

Alternatively, you can’t go wrong with the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster. For less than £5, it’s the only thing I use to clean my blinds successfully, and it can be washed and re-used time after time.

2. Use Vaseline to protect your windows

In an ideal world, you should keep your windows and doors closed indefinitely if you suffer from hay fever and want to reduce the level of pollen that makes its way into your home. But this isn’t realistic - especially with such a long pollen season.

So, experts suggest only opening them during off-peak pollen hours (the pollen count is typically lowest in the late afternoon to early evening) and then using a tub of Vaseline - like this £1.79 tub of Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly from Amazon - to protect your windows outside of this time.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Maryam Ghani from Haute Florist, explains, ‘Pollen grains are tiny and can easily slip through the smallest cracks around windows. By applying a thin layer of Vaseline to window frames and edges, you create a barrier that traps pollen before it has a chance to enter your home.’

She advises applying the Vaseline with a cotton bud or gloved finger, and it’s a good idea to wipe the Vaseline clean every couple of days and refresh to keep it working as efficiently as possible. If you want to go the extra mile, you could also take steps to draught-proof your windows so they’ll not only keep pollen out but also keep your home warm when winter comes around, too.

3. Invest in an air purifier

The best air purifiers have so many uses - one of which being that an air purifier can help with hay fever. However, it’s important to note that pollen-proofing your home can’t be done with just any air purifier as cheaper options just won’t quite cut the mustard.

This is echoed by Chris Michael, Managing Director of Meaco, who says, ‘To be sure of removing most of the particles from the air, you need to choose a unit that has a HEPA filter. These filters are extremely fine, so can trap smaller particles than general air purifiers.’

(Image credit: Future/ Jenny McFarlane)

If you're not sure how to choose an air purifier, it's important to weigh up a few things, including the filter type, the clean air delivery rate (CADR), its size, running costs, and design.

But just remember that even the most impressive air purifiers won’t be able to remove pollen that’s deeply embedded in curtains and other thick upholstery. So, make sure you regularly clean your curtains and use pollen-busting tools like the best steam cleaners to clean your sofa.

4. Keep your indoor and outdoor clothes separate

I personally leave it approximately 30 seconds after I get home before changing into my pyjamas, but I know a lot of people tend to stay in their ‘outdoor’ clothes indoors for a lot longer - and this could be making your hay fever worse.

Alex Woods from Victorian Plumbing, says, ‘Pollen can get stuck to clothes and shoes when you’re outside. A great habit to start is taking off your outdoor clothes as soon as you enter the home, ready to be washed, removing traces of pollen. By changing into clean clothes before relaxing on the bed or sofa, you will reduce the amount of pollen you bring inside, creating a more allergy-free environment.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tom Meadows)

Having an efficient laundry basket to hand - like this Ideal Home favourite, the Joseph Joseph Tota Trio 90L Laundry Basket from QVC - can help with this as it’ll ensure you keep on top of your laundry routine.

Of course, the same rules apply to your shoes, as you can also track pollen into your home this way. So, I’d also suggest having a clean welcome mat outside every external door into your home so you can remove as much as possible to pollen-proof your home. This Argos Home Welcome Natural & Black Short Pile Doormat actually has a tufted coir brush to stop dust and dirt (and pollen) being trodden into your home.

5. Buy air purifying plants

It may sound counter-intuitive to add more plants to your home when you’re trying to allergy-proof your house, but there are countless air-purifying plants out there, including snake plants, spider plants, and peace lilies.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Maryam says, ‘Plants like these not only add a touch of greenery to your home but also act as natural air filters. They can help remove airborne pollutants, including pollen, improving indoor air quality and creating a healthier environment for allergy sufferers.’

Ultimately, the more air-purifying plants you have, the better the air purification. But if you want to stop the pollen getting too far into your house in the first place, it’s best to place them near windows and doorways to get the most out of them.

6. Dry your laundry inside

While it can be tempting to make the most of sunny days and higher temperatures to dry your wet washing on the line outside, this doesn’t work in your favour if you want to pollen-proof your home during hay fever season. In fact, it can make matters worse.

Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of Laundryheap, warns, ‘Try not to dry your washing outside if you have hay fever during peak seasons. It is very easy for pollen to stick to your laundry (especially when it’s damp), which can then lead to irritation when you use those items.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Doyle)

He adds, ‘To avoid this, dry your laundry either using a tumble dryer or by hanging it over a drying rack indoors.’ But if you want to dry clothes quickly and without a tumble dryer, there are some alternatives.

You could opt for a space-saving option like this Lakeland Extendable Ceiling Airer or you could choose one of the best heated airers like the Minky Sure Dri 4 Tier Heated Clothes Airer with Cover from Argos to get the job done for you. This gadget can come in especially handy on colder spring days as it’ll help the clothes dry so much faster.

7. Keep pets out of the bedroom

Although my dog is the light of my life (don’t tell my husband), he’s also extremely fluffy - which can cause a few problems. The first? I’m constantly having to vacuum pet hair from my floors. The second? I know he doesn’t help on the pollen front.

That’s why Deyan suggests keeping pets out of the bedroom if you want to keep pollen out of the home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

He says, ‘Pets carry pollen in their fur from being outside and rolling around in the grass. If you allow your pet into your bedroom, and specifically on your bed, there is a high risk they will transfer pollen onto your bedding.’

It’s also worth making the most of the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair during prime hay fever time, too. If you opt for one with a HEPA filter or specific anti-allergen features, you can ensure that you’re getting rid of the pollen in your home (as well as pet dander and other allergens) and keeping it out, too.

FAQs

Do air purifiers stop pollen?

Every time you open a window, walk inside your home, or your pet has an itch, more pollen will come into your home. Investing in an air purifier can help reduce the amount of pollen in your home, but it’s important to note that it can’t stop pollen entirely as that’s beyond anyone’s control.

Opting for an air purifier with HEPA filters will be most effective at stopping pollen, as these filters are designed to catch even the smallest of airborne particles like pollen and dust. In fact, a HEPA filter can remove 99.97% of these particles.

Does vacuuming get rid of pollen?

Regular cleaning is key if you want to get rid of pollen in your home, and vacuuming makes up a huge part of that. Experts suggest that you should clean at least once or twice a week during hay fever season, but you may want to increase that number if you struggle with hay fever symptoms more than most.

Again, it’s best to opt for a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter, as this will catch more of the smaller pollen particles than others on the market. You may also want to opt for a bagged vacuum cleaner or simply master how to empty a vacuum cleaner without getting dust everywhere.

How do you open windows but keep pollen out?

It’s virtually impossible to open windows but keep pollen out, as pollen is made up of tiny (almost invisible) particles that can make their way through even the smallest of cracks in your windows or doors. And while you can make use of pollen screens like this Hoberg Window Pollen Screen from Amazon, their effectiveness isn’t guaranteed.

If you want to open your windows during pollen season, it’s best to avoid opening them when pollen is at its peak. This is typically first thing in the morning and the middle of the day. The pollen tends to die down during the later hours of the day.

Do you have any other ways you pollen-proof your home? Let us know! I will definitely be upgrading my air purifier this year.