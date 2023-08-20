We just discovered the secret to cleaning greasy worktops quickly has been hiding in our bathroom cabinet

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you struggle with the occasional hair greasiness, then you are likely to own a dry shampoo. But we bet you never thought of this popular hair product as a potential cleaning tool to get rid of greasy surfaces in your home.

Neither did we! Until we saw this genius dry shampoo cleaning hack on Instagram, saying it’s one of the best cleaning products to tackle greasy worktops, courtesy of Kelly Doran, also known as @mrs.ds.cleaning.reviews on the social media platform.

And yet, it makes so much sense when you think about it. If it can annihilate greasiness in your hair, then that grease-ridding benefit can be applied to anything - greasy extractor fans, kitchen worktops, and even oily stains on clothes.

What can’t dry shampoo do it turns out? And the best part is that you can get this multi-functional weapon for as little as £3 a can (if you don’t already own it) and a little bit really goes a long way.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Dry shampoo cleaning hack

Kelly, who reviews and tries out dozens of store-bought and homemade cleaning products on her Instagram, shares how she came up with the idea. ‘Dry shampoo is a grease-absorbent product. So when I accidentally spilled some cooking oil on a shirt a while ago, I wondered if it would help lift the stain. And to my surprise, it worked a treat at not only lifting it but removing it completely. From there, I tried it out on a few other places like my greasy extractor fan. It works great on any greasy areas.’

Ideal Home’s very own Digital Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight gave this kitchen cleaning hack a try herself and she too is hooked. 'I always have a can of dry shampoo lying around the house, and greasy marks are the bane of my life in the kitchen. I used it on my stainless steel surfaces which are tricky to clean and they were smear and grease-free in seconds.

'It's a no-brainer that this would work. If it can soak up the oil in your hair, why not on a kitchen surface? Just make sure you do a patch test first on any area you plan to use to check it won't cause any damage,’ she advises.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Just spray the area you’re looking to get grease-free and wipe it with a cloth. And if you are going to use it on oil-stained clothes, then spray it on the oily patch, gently work it in with a brush and pop it in the washing machine.

And a little bonus tip, dry shampoo also gets rid of unpleasant odours in your shoes. ‘Not only does dry shampoo remove grease from your hair, it also deodorises it too, so it works well on smelly shoes,’ points out Kelly.

This is our new go-to cleaning solution in a pinch.