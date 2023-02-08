I tried the £1.60 trick to save your white towels - it's now a wash-day staple

Using white towels at home comes with all sorts of risks, with make-up, hair dye and other marks more likely to show up.

One product from cleaning brand Ecover is currently a little bit of a viral sensation thanks to its ability to banish any stains on your white towels and keep them looking as good as new.

In my role as Ecommerce Editor for appliances and cleaning, I of course love trying out the best cleaning products, and have white bath towels at home (to the horror of the rest of the Ideal Home team).

That meant trying out Ecover's Laundry Bleach was a no-brainer for me, especially thanks to the bargain price (£1.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)). At a time when we're all trying to cut the cost of laundry, I hoped the fans of this product online were right about this one.

Here's how I got on with trying to transform my towels back to their former on-the-shelf colour.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

Ecover Laundry Bleach

This plant-based bleach is phenomenal at lifting stains and serves as an alternative to chlorine bleach. Use it at home to keep white towels looking fresh or for any of your white clothes.

So what is the magic buy that cleaning enthusiasts have been raving about? It's Ecover's Laundry Bleach, a vegan-friendly product from the beloved eco brand that contains no chlorine or optical brighteners.

Even better, it's fragrance-free and uses an oxygen-based bleaching agent, so you don't need to fret about whether chemicals in this product will

what you're chucking in your washing machine alongside your favourite whites

Though I love all things cleaning-related, I am guilty of taking a quick way out when it comes to throwing a wash load on. That meant that when faced with the option of pre-soaking my stained towels in warm water with bleach or simply adding it to the washing machine drawer, I just chose the latter.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary )

I popped two teaspoons in the drawer following pack instructions and set off the machine on a 40-degree wash. Cleverly, my machine, the Haier I-Pro Series 5 (opens in new tab) has a setting that detects the weight of your wash and tells you how long you should wash for, so I went with that as normal.

I was genuinely impressed with how white my towels were when they emerged from the wash, so much so that I've ditched my usual laundry routine to fit this product in.

Gone were the array of stains from before (some of which, like tea, I'd purposefully spilt on there to actually test this out) and the overall shade of white was much improved.

One of the things that impressed me most about this product is the savvy price - this bleach is much cheaper per 100 grams than my usual clothes whitening alternative Vanish (opens in new tab) , and just one teaspoon goes a seriously long way.

I'm sold on this product switch as part of my laundry routine. Will you be trying this one out on your white towels?