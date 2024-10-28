Experts reveal how this essential oil can banish dust mites from your home – and it'll costs less than £3

Of all the pests in the home one of the most irritating might just be the dust mite – the sneaky, invisible creatures that lurk in bedding and sofas cause allergy flare ups, itchy eyes and sometimes rashes. But experts are now saying that a £2.85 bottle of eucalyptus oil may be the key to banishing dust mites from your home.

If you’ve been wondering how to get rid of dust mites, then it turns out that adding eucalyptus to your wash or spraying it on bedding might be enough to deter dust mites

Eucalyptus is well known when it comes to its benefits from stopping flies coming into your house to making your bathroom smell like a spa, so this powerful essential oil deserves a space in your cleaning arsenal. So let's see if it can really keep those irritating dust mites at bay...

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What are dust mites?

Before we worry about getting rid of them, its useful to understand exactly what these pests are. ‘Dust mites are microscopic creatures that thrive in warm, humid environments, especially in bedding, mattresses, upholstered furniture, and carpets. They feed on dead skin cells shed by humans and pets,’ explains Polya Petrova, kitchen cleaning professional at Fantastic Services.

‘Dust mites themselves don't bite, but their faeces and body parts can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals, leading to symptoms like sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes, asthma, and other respiratory issues. Dust mite allergens are a major cause of year-round allergies.’

If you suffer from respiratory issues or allergens then an unhealthy home is the last thing you want to deal with, after all, our home should be a welcoming place. Removing and preventing dust mites from returning is just one way you can keep your home healthy.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Brittain)

How does eucalyptus help?

‘When it comes to eucalyptus oil, I’d say it can definitely help,' says Nick Pulsonetti, pest expert at Excel Pest Services. 'Eucalyptus has natural properties that dust mites don’t like—it contains compounds that disrupt their environment, making it harder for them to thrive,’

Polya agrees, citing eucalyptus’ antimicrobial properties. ‘The oil contains cineole, a natural compound with antimicrobial and insecticidal properties,' she says. 'When used properly, eucalyptus oil can kill dust mites and reduce their populations in household fabrics and bedding.'

‘Studies suggest that eucalyptus oil is toxic to dust mites, disrupting their life cycle and reducing their ability to thrive in bedding and other soft surfaces. Its strong smell is also believed to be a natural deterrent to dust mites.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

How to use eucalyptus to get rid of dust mites

You’re probably wondering how you can use eucalyptus oil to get rid of dust mites – the answer lies in a spray bottle.

‘Consider spraying it by mixing 20 drops of eucalyptus oil with 2 cups of water in a spray bottle, shake well and lightly mist bedding, pillows, carpets, and upholstery and then let it air dry,’ says Polya.

‘Do this once a week or every few days, depending on the humidity in your home. It can also be used as a laundry additive by adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to your laundry detergent when washing bedding, blankets, or pillowcases. This helps eliminate dust mites living in fabric. Use hot water (above 55°C) to wash your linens, as dust mites cannot survive high temperatures.'

‘After misting your room with eucalyptus spray, vacuum carpets, mattresses, and upholstered furniture to remove dead mites and allergens.'

‘Use an essential oil diffuser to release eucalyptus oil into the air. While this won’t kill dust mites directly, it can help freshen the air and create an environment they may find less hospitable.’

Eucalyptus is one of the best home scents to calm you down, meaning not only is your home dust mite free, but it smells gorgeous, too.

What you'll need

What else can I do?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

‘Aside from eucalyptus, I’d also suggest washing your bedding in hot water (at least 130°F) once a week and using allergen-proof covers on pillows and mattresses,’ says Nick.

‘Vacuuming frequently with a HEPA filter can make a big difference too. Keeping humidity levels low is also important—dust mites love warm, humid environments, so a dehumidifier could really help.'

‘A good rule of thumb is to aim for a humidity level under 50%. It’s all about layering your efforts to really keep those mites away for good.’