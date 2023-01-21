Experts reveal how long you should keep your windows open to stop mould

If damp and condensation have been causing you issues this week experts have revealed the exact amount of time you need to keep your windows open to stop mould.

With the cold weather among us, many of us know all too well to expect condensation high and rife in our homes. While condensation itself isn't all that bad, its effects if left alone are. If you're here, then chances are you're trying to figure out ways to get rid of damp to stop mould. Oftentimes, a solution lies in opening windows, but the question is how much or how little?

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Does opening windows stop mould?

The short answer? Yes. 'Ventilation is key to preventing mould growth,' says Jordan Chance, product manager at PlumbNation (opens in new tab). 'Make sure to leave bathroom windows open for at least 10 minutes after showering and bathing in order to clear excess moisture from the atmosphere.' It also helps to turn on your bathroom extractor fan.

But this practice extends just the bathroom. Lily Cameron, cleaning supervisor at Fantastic Service (opens in new tab) recommends ventilating your entire home for a minimum of 30 minutes daily by opening the windows.

'However, cross ventilation is necessary, so interior doors should also be opened along with the windows. Doing this lets excess moisture exit outside instead of settling on the walls, floors, and ceiling,' she adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Along with increasing ventilation, some may even opt to pick up the best dehumidifier or the best plant to prevent mould in bathrooms. Many have even tried a viral TikTok hacks to stop condensation on windows that uses a bowl of salt.

Although keeping windows open can help prevent mould, it is just one way out of many to try. In a twist, Lily Cameron at Fantastic Service advises us to keep doors closed when doing certain things like showering or cooking, waiting until afterwards to crack the windows open.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

Overall, the best course of action you can take to stop mould is to be proactive at controlling moisture inside your home.

When you wake up in the morning, wipe down your windows (either with a cloth or a window vacuum), and try to avoid air-drying clothes inside unless accompanied by a dehumidifier or using a heated clothes airer.

So go on, open that window you've been meaning to get to.