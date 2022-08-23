How to clean a toaster – expert advice on how to remove crumbs and dust safely

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A toaster might well be one of the most awkward household appliances to clean – with a slightly cumbersome shape, and the majority of the dirt being inside its narrow slots, it can be difficult to know how to clean a toaster properly, and in a way that ensures you’re removing all of the old grime and toast crumbs.

Maybe because of this, many of us often neglect the job of cleaning the toaster; be honest, when was the last time you cleaned yours? In fact, AEG found that a whopping 64% of UK households don't clean theirs weekly, which is the recommended frequency.

When it comes to cleaning your best toaster, not only is it essential to keep your toaster sanitary – not cleaning it regularly could also be a serious safety hazard.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

Working with AEG (opens in new tab), cleaning expert Nicki Rodriguez – AKA Essex House Dolly –explained, 'Since toasters aren’t sealed appliances, they can become full of crumbs, dust, and bacteria easily. Not cleaning the inside of your toaster can be potentially dangerous, as a big enough build-up of crumbs can be a burn risk, and can potentially cause a fire in extreme cases.' Now we know how important it is, how do you actually clean your toaster properly?

How to clean a toaster – a step-by-step guide

When it comes to cleaning your toaster, the most important thing to remember is that it is an electrical appliance, and therefore needs to be treated with care - be sure not to use water (or too much water) when following this method!

What you’ll need:

Toaster

Toothbrush or pastry brush

2x microfibre cloths

Washing up liquid (or a chlorine-free cleaner)

Kitchen cloth

A wooden spatula

White vinegar

1. Disconnect your appliance

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd)

The first and most important thing to do when planning how to clean a toaster is to unplug it from the wall, and move it away from any electrical sockets. The toaster should have totally cooled down from any use too – it’s best to clean your toaster before using it for the day, or at the end of the day.

Then, you’ll want to clear a space on your kitchen worktop to clean it. We’d advise placing kitchen towel down on your worktop too, to catch any bits of debris that fall out as you clean.

2. Remove the crumb tray at the bottom

All (or most) toasters come with a ‘crumb tray’ – even if you’ve never actually seen yours before. This is a removable tray at the bottom of your toaster that catches loose bits of toast and other debris as you cook your food.

Start by slowly pulling this out, and tipping the grime on top of it into the bin. Then, you’ll want to wash the tray. You can do this with warm soapy water – using washing up liquid, one of the best cleaning products, is fine – over the sink, as there are no electrical components inside it. Leave it to dry.

3. Get rid of all remaining loose crumbs

Your toaster likely has hundreds of loose toast crumbs and bits of dirt and dust inside it. To get rid of the bits that the crumb tray didn’t collect, simply turn your toaster upside down, and (gently) shake it. This is when the paper towels will come in handy! Keep shaking until all the debris appears to have fallen out, and place your toaster right-side up again.

Housetastic's (opens in new tab) cleaning expert, Karen Barrigan advised, 'Avoid vigorous shaking though, as you may damage the toaster.' Pop the crumbs that dropped out into the bin.

4. Clean the inside of the toaster with this trick

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Perhaps the most confusing part of working out how to clean a toaster is knowing how to clean the actual inside. After all, the slots are too small to reach a hand into – which is also pretty dangerous!

Luckily, there are a few tricks you can employ to get the inside of your toaster gleaming. Mark Greig, head of supplier management at Marks Electrical (opens in new tab), explained, 'This part is slightly more awkward, so using a soft cloth or a spare toothbrush will help to tackle the job.' All you need to do wipe it gently around the inside of your toaster, to either pick up or dislodge any dirt.

'To ensure the toaster coil has received a sufficient clean, put a small amount of white vinegar on your cleaning tool of choice, to remove any food that is stuck,' Mark continued. 'It’s important not to get your cleaning tool wet (aim for slightly damp) otherwise this could risk damaging the toaster.'

Some experts also suggest using a small pastry brush to get at those awkward spots, if you don't have a clean toothbrush to hand.

5. Time to clean the outside of your toaster

Cleaning the outside of your toaster is the final step. Karen told us, 'Whatever material your toaster is made of, you can use a soft cloth and a non-abrasive, chlorine-free cleaner to wipe over the outside.'

You could also place your cloth in some warm, soapy water (again, washing up liquid is fine). Wring out the excess water, and wipe the cloth over the outside of your toaster, rubbing a little bit harder on any finger, water, or food marks. Then, get a dry cloth to wipe it over again, so as not to leave any water stains.

If you have any particularly stubborn stains, try mixing baking soda (one of our favourite natural cleaning ingredients) with water to create a paste, and scrub it gently onto stains on the outside of your toaster, before wiping clean with a separate cloth.

(Image credit: AEG)

After this, you’ll want to leave your toaster to dry completely before using it again – there’s no set time limit, but an hour should do the trick.

Place the crumb tray back into the bottom of the toaster, plug it back in, and you’re ready to go.

How do I clean the inside of a toaster?

As mentioned, cleaning the inside of your toaster can be tricky. But using the above technique is the best way to handle it.

Once you’ve shaken out your toaster, using a slightly damp (clean) toothbrush or pastry brush will help you to get into the groves of your toaster to clean it out. Any bits of dirt should stick to the brush, so you can pull them out. Equally, it can be helpful to tip the toaster upside down and shake it once again after doing this, to get rid of any bits of debris that you might have dislodged.

For any particularly stubborn bits of food that won’t detach, you can use a small wooden spoon or spatula to scrape at the inside of your toaster. However, it’s important to do this very gently to avoid damaging the heating mechanisms inside. And only use a wooden instrument – even if your toaster is unplugged (as it should be!) it is never safe to place a metal utensil inside of it.

Is it safe to wash a toaster?

(Image credit: Future)

It is safe to clean a toaster using the above method, but it is never ever safe (we can’t stress this enough), to submerge your toaster into water, even if it is unplugged.

You should use minimal water, applied via a damp cloth, when cleaning your toaster, as it is full of electrical components that could prove extremely hazardous if exposed directly to water.

In conclusion, it is safe to clean your toaster, but be sure to steer clear of any excess water. The same applies for almost any kitchen appliance – be it your best sandwich maker, or your best kettle – none of these should be cleaned by submerging them in water.

How do you clean a stainless steel toaster?

Whether you're cleaning a stainless steel sink or a stainless steel kettle, you can use pretty much the same techniques to get your stainless steel appliance sparkling as you would the rest of your kitchen.

Karen advised, 'Stainless steel encased toasters are cleanable using a specific cleaner or mild, ammonia-free cleaner. Wipe it over with a cloth, then buff it over with a clean, dry cloth to finish.'

If you want to get your stainless steel toaster really sparkling, you could also use a combination of white vinegar and water. Combine the two together in equal parts, in either a bowl or spray bottle. and wipe over your toaster. Then, as ever, dry with a clean microfibre cloth for a great shine.