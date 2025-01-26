How to clean extractor fan filters in 2 steps - cleaning experts reveal the easiest method to get rid of grease

Your cooker hood easily builds up with grease and grime from cooking, which is why it’s so important to give your extractor fan a good clean - however, you must also ensure you’re not neglecting your extractor fan filters.

Knowing how to clean your extractor fan , not only keeps your cooking areas clean and hygienic, but it also prevents any fire hazards, as a build-up of grime on your filters can prevent your filters from working as efficiently as they should.

Cleaning your extractor fan filters should become a regular feature on your kitchen cleaning checklist - and this is how you can clean them effectively.

How to clean extractor fan filters by hand

'The best cleaning method depends on the type of filter your extractor fan has. If it’s a metal grease filter, the most common type in UK kitchens, you’re in luck because they’re easy to clean,’ says Myles Robinson, CEO and Home Expert at UK Composite Doors .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizze Orme)

‘Start by removing the filter, which usually clicks or slides out of the hood. If you’re unsure how to do this, have a quick look at the manual (or search online for your model). Once it’s out, soak the filter in a sink filled with hot, soapy water,' adds Myles.

‘A good splash of washing-up liquid works wonders, and for stubborn grease, add a sprinkle of bicarbonate of soda (which can be picked up for £2 on Amazon ). Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes, then gently scrub with a non-abrasive sponge or brush. Rinse thoroughly and allow it to air dry completely before putting it back in place.’

How to clean extractor fan filters in a dishwasher

Most extractor fan filters are dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning them even easier.

‘Cleaning your extractor fan filters is easier than you might think. Simply remove the filters and place them in your dishwasher on a high-temperature cycle. This is an effective and convenient way to break down stubborn grease and grime without much effort,’ says Amanda Lorenzini, built-in cooking expert at AO .

‘Whilst the filters are in the dishwasher or soaking in the sink, wipe down the surrounding areas with a microfibre cloth.’

If your oven has charcoal filters - mainly found in recirculating extractor fans, unfortunately, these can’t be washed and Myles recommends replacing them every three to six months. Charcoal filters can be picked up for around £20 at retailers like B&Q.

How often should you clean extractor fan filters?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizzie Orme)

Alongside knowing how to clean extractor fan filters, it’s also important to maintain them, with experts recommending cleaning them every two months.

‘It's recommended to clean your extractor fan filters every two to three months, depending on how often you cook. If you frequently fry or cook with oil, you may need to clean them more often to prevent excessive grease build-up,’ says Amanda.

The more regularly you clean your extractor fan filters, the easier it will be to keep on top of grease and grime build-ups - making it easier and quicker to clean when it comes to cleaning them.

Cleaning your extractor fans is an important part of your kitchen cleaning routine. Leaving grease and grime to build up can stop your fan from working as it should, leading to unpleasant smells and a potential fire hazard. But cleaning your fan requires simple soapy water and a bit of elbow grease - there’s no excuse for leaving it out of your cleaning routine.