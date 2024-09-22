How to get rid of cockroaches - expert approved remedies that will banish roaches for good

If you've landed on this page to find out how to get rid of cockroaches, then chances are you have already come face to face with scurrying insects in your home and need to rid them fast.

The hardy pests are usually associated with dingy restaurants or low-rated hotels in hot climates, but seeing as they love to reside in warm and damp environments their presence can be common in our homes too.

Just as knowing how to get rid of ants is vital for keeping a healthy home, learning how to declare war on roaches is essential too. Not only are these critters irksome, but they carry all sorts of nasties and can cause food poisoning and trigger allergies and asthma.

How to get rid of cockroaches

No one wants cockroaches crawling around their home. Luckily there are a few items you can use to keep them at bay and many of these may already be residing in your pantry or food cupboard.

Follow these hacks to protect your health as well as your home.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

1. Clean regularly

Before we get down to extermination options, let's talk about preventative measures. The best way to get rid of cockroaches and ensure they never scutter back is to keep a clean and tidy abode.

'The first step is to clean regularly. The creepy crawlies are attracted to food crumbs so wipe down kitchen surfaces daily, keep on top of the dishes and vacuum or sweep the floor' says Nic Shacklock, cleaning expert from OnlineBedrooms.co.uk.

'Make sure food is stored properly too. Sealed containers are ideal'

'The bins inside and outside your house should be clean and properly sealed to prevent the odours from attracting pests', adds Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of home insurance comparison site, Quotezone.co.uk.

'Regular cleaning and sanitising the bins, especially after disposing of food waste, can go a long way in preventing foul odours and protecting your home against an infestation.'

2. Inspect your building

To help prevent unwanted pests from entering it’s important to give your home a thorough check for holes and gaps where they may be entering.

'Infestations can spiral out of control in no time so it’s important to carry out regular hygiene and maintenance checks to prevent rodents from wreaking havoc on homeowners’ properties and wallets', says Greg Wilson.

'Any potential entry points through cracks and small holes should be sealed off. Proper sealing not only keeps pests out but also provides insulation, which can help reduce energy costs. '

Cockroaches are attracted to damp environments, so surprisingly a leaky tap could lead to trespassing cockroaches.

'As a result, it becomes crucial to take prompt action and fix any leaking pipes or taps to help prevent pests from infesting your home', continues Greg.

(Image credit: Future/James French)

3. Mix and sprinkle boric acid and sugar

Arguably the most effective way to rid your home of cockroaches who have already broken and entered is to use a combination of boric acid and granulated sugar.

Boric acid is inexpensive, free of fumes and environmentally friendly. The sugar will attract roaches while the boric acid will then kill them.

Mix up a batch of powder in equal parts and lightly sprinkle around skirting and kickboards, in cupboards and anywhere you've seen an invasion.

Boric acid damages cockroach's digestive systems and their outer skeletons and so leads to death.

However, boric acid is harmful if consumed by humans. Ensure pets and children do not come into contact with the mixture. Wear gloves and a mask when you apply the mixture, and avoid inhaling at any time.

4. Replace boric acid with bicarbonate of soda

For a more human-safe cockroach-ridding remedy, repeat the above, but replace boric acid with bicarbonate of soda.

If you've already mastered how to clean a mattress with baking soda then the miracle cleaning powder should be in your utility room ready to be mixed up with sugar.

As baking soda doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals and isn’t dangerous to children or pets in small amounts it will take a little longer to work. Once the creepers have ingested the mixture it should react inside the roaches within 24 hours.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

5. Spritz washing up liquid

If you've asked the question can I use washing-up liquid to clean walls? or can I clean the toilet with washing-up liquid? then we guess you already know the power of this sink cupboard staple.

Mix up a solution of washing-up liquid (otherwise known as dish soap) and water and spray directly onto or around the areas you think may be roach entry points.

The mixture should suffocate and kill the vermin.

6. Set up coffee ground traps

Wondering what to do with leftover coffee grounds? Coffee grounds in the garden deter slugs, but inside the home, they can be used to attract cockroaches and trap them.

That's right, the bugs enjoy the aroma that comes from fresh coffee machines as much as we do, so it can be used to our advantage.

Make your own cockroach coffee traps by sprinkling used coffee grounds into a small paper cup or cake case. Then, place those filled containers inside a water-filled jar or dish (basically something they can't crawl back out of). The coffee smell will lure the bugs into the water where they will either drown or get stuck. Dispose of the contents after 24 hours.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

7. Use essential oils

Essential oils are a safe and eco-friendly way to make your home smell good. And, the double win is that creepy crawlies and house invaders hate them.

Peppermint oil has a super refreshing scent that is said to be uplifting and healing for us, but nauseating to cockroaches - shame for them. This sweet-smelling solution will send them scurrying away. However, keep in mind that peppermint oil is toxic for pets.

Alternatively, citrus and eucalyptus oils are zesty and rejuvenating fragrances that keep cockroaches away.

To apply essential oils to your home, simply incorporate them into to your cleaning routine by adding 10 or so drops to cleaning solutions when mopping floors, washing windows, or wiping sides.

Or, mix a few drops with water in a spray bottle and apply to the problem areas.

8. Grow fragrant herbs

When considering the best vegetables to grow on a windowsill, fragrant herbs are a must when looking for ideas on how to get rid of cockroaches.

Working the same way as essential oils, easy-to-grow sweet-smelling herbs repell roaches.

'There are certain smells that will deter cockroaches, so think about herbs you can grow inside or have close to entry points,' says Nic Shacklock.

'Lavender, peppermint, rosemary, bay leaves and eucalyptus are all unpleasant to the bugs.

9. Resort to shop bought products

Natural methods are always the go-to solution at Ideal Home, but there is a reason scientists discovered cockroach relatives preserved in amber from around 99 million years ago. They obviously know how to survive. Therefore sometimes needs must and only chemicals will do.

Poisons approved for home use can be bought at online marketplaces and hardware stores. Generally, they are formulated to eliminate adult cockroaches as well as eradicate cockroach eggs and nymphs. Always follow packet instructions carefully.

Cockroach traps are boxes fitted with a layer of strong adhesive that cockroaches become permanently stuck to. These are less toxic than chemical sprays.

10. Call the professionals

As roaches are notoriously difficult to remove, when all else fails contact a pest control professional. An exterminator will eradicate infestations and prevent any reoccurrence by targeting hard-to-reach areas such as pipes and under floor boards and will be trained in how to handle hazardous chemicals safely if needed.

Reputable pest and vermin control tradespeople can be sourced from online service provider sites such as Checkatrade.com or Myjobquote.co.uk.

FAQs

What gets rid of roaches permanently?

To stop cockroaches in their tracks make it hard for them to enter the home. Seal cracks and block entry points. If they do get it make it less appealing by keeping your house clean and free of food spills. To immediately kill cockroaches stamp on them hard or poison them with specifically manufactured chemicals or a mixture of boric acid and sugar. Keep the boric acid away from children and pets.