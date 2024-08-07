Joseph Joseph's new launch solves one of the biggest issues we have with drying clothes indoors – it's perfect for small living rooms
It conceals drying laundry in plain sight
Although we've been graced with some hot weather this summer, temperatures in the UK have still been as unpredictable as ever, leaving us with limited options for line drying our washing outside. Therefore, relying on our trusty clothes airers is still the most dependable option of the lot – and Joseph Joseph's newest laundry innovation is sure to change the game.
As reliable as the best clothes airers may be, they're admittedly quite the eyesore – especially if you live in a small home where you've no choice but to have it set up centre stage in your living room for a few days a week. After all, not all of us have the space for a dedicated utility room.
That's where Joseph Joseph's Eclipse 3-tier indoor clothes airer comes in to combat this issue. Designed with an integrated fabric screen to conceal drying laundry in plain sight, it's the ideal solution to get those unavoidable chores done without ruining the look of your space.
The Eclipse clothes airer boasts a generous 14M drying capacity, folds flat to easily fit into even the tiniest spaces; and better yet, each shelf folds in making it easier to dry long items like towels, dresses, and trousers.
However, as we mentioned, the star of this clothes airer to us is its clever and discreet design that is both functional and stylish. Dare we say, it's even a way to fake a small utility room simply in the comfort of your living room because of the zoning it provides. In a gorgeous neutral colour, it's non-disruptive and elevated in its appearance, too, suiting any room's existing scheme.
Commenting on the upcoming launch, Antony Joseph, creative director and co-founder of Joseph Joseph says, 'We set out to solve the problem of airers as they often dominate living areas in the home, making drying clothes look messy. Our Eclipse 3-tier airer with integrated screen offers a fresh and functional approach to laundry innovation, bringing convenience and organisation to small spaces.'
'Handy features include shelves that fold flat to dry long items with ease, and wheels – an essential part of the design as airers are often tricky to move when they're full,' he adds.
Continuing, Antony notes that the airer has been 'thoughtfully designed to prioritise practicality and style' and 'the neutral design complements any home décor while providing an effective solution that elegantly conceals drying clothes.'
The Eclipse clothes airer will be available to buy from Joseph Joseph from the 1st of September onwards, with an RRP of £125. Needless to say, we'll be eagerly waiting its launch and will be keen to see how the concept holds up to transform the way we look at drying clothes indoors.
Paired with one of the best dehumidifiers, it's possible that this combination will be the star duo when the wetter months come around once again.
Alternatively, if you're rearing to try this setup for yourself now, here are some other options you can consider shopping now to achieve the discreet look when drying your washing.
Admittedly, they're not quite as unique nor stylish as Joseph Joseph's offering, but they also help conceal laundry and even speed up the drying process.
Shop discreet laundry drying options
This airer is perfect for hanging over your door and can be easily collapsed away neatly to save space when it's not in use.
This handy fold out flat dryer is perfect for draping over your foldables and flat drying jumpers, tucking away seamlessly you'll hardly know it's there.
Given how chic this new laundry innovation is, we suspect there's a chance it even garners popularity over its fan-favourite heated counterparts. But, there's no denying that the clever design will bode well and particularly shine in smaller homes.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
