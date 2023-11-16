Miele vs Dyson vacuum cleaners – which should you buy this Black Friday?

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to buy a new vacuum cleaner, you’ve made the right choice. But now you have to choose between Miele vs Dyson, which isn’t as easy as it sounds.

As two of the biggest appliance brands in the UK, both Miele and Dyson offer many different vacuum cleaners to suit all homes - no matter whether you have hard floors, carpets, or a mixture of both.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a cordless vacuum cleaner or you prefer a corded option, countless vacuum cleaner deals are already live. But as both Miele and Dyson sell so many Ideal Home-approved versions of the best vacuum cleaners , it can be hard to pick between the two.

Miele vs Dyson vacuum cleaners

The vacuum cleaner market is saturated with brands all claiming to be the best of the best, but Miele and Dyson have often stood out as some of the frontrunners. Offering everything from the best cordless vacuum cleaners to bagged and bagless options and even robot vacuums, both brands offer a vacuum cleaner to suit every requirement and every budget.

So, how should you choose one of these brands over the other? Below, we dive into the basics, outlining everything you need to know about Miele vs Dyson in terms of star products, quality, and affordability.

Miele vacuum cleaners: What you need to know

Miele is focused on creating products that last. The brand’s slogan, ‘Immer Besser’, roughly translates to ‘Forever Better,’ and this perfectly reflects its dedication to being bigger and better than its competitors by keeping engineering at its core.

And while Miele’s vacuum cleaners have impressed the Ideal Home testing team over the years, this brand has so much more to offer. Miele makes appliances to make running a home easier than ever, thanks to its washing machines, ovens, dishwashers, and more.

But if you’re looking for the best Miele vacuum cleaner on the market right now, we believe the Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum Cleaner is top of the class.

During her review of the Complete C3 , our expert reviewer Katie Byrne gave this vacuum cleaner a 4 out of 5 star rating after putting the suction power of this vacuum cleaner to the test against the dog hair left behind by her numerous dogs.

She raved about the vacuum’s ability to pick up even the smallest dog hair, stating, ‘It’s excellently designed for just this purpose, with enough power to return your sofas and carpets to their former glory.’ In fact, that’s one of the many reasons why we’ve dubbed it the best vacuum cleaner for suction.

But if you’re not a fan of corded and bagged vacuum cleaners, Miele’s Triflex HX2 Cat & Dog Vacuum Cleaner is a great option for those looking for a cordless option. Naturally, it’s more expensive than a cordless vacuum cleaner, but it’s no less pet-friendly.

Offering a 60-minute run time and numerous attachments to pick up pet hair, it’s a stylish and suction-focused cordless vacuum that is credited as being Miele’s most powerful vacuum cleaner to date.

However, if you don’t have pets, you can also buy the Triflex HX2 without these added pet features - and it’s around £200 cheaper.

Dyson vacuum cleaners: What you need to know

Like Miele, Dyson is another huge name in the vacuum cleaner world - but you could say that it has an even bigger reputation. In fact, the brand has also been pitted against Shark in the race to be the best vacuum cleaner brand in the UK.

But while Miele is known for larger appliances, Dyson has largely focused its attention on smaller technologies, such as haircare and air treatment. In the past, we have been particularly impressed by the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde, which we gave a 4.5-star review when we tested it.

Suppose you want our tried and tested opinion on the best Dyson vacuum cleaner, though. In that case, we’d like to point you toward the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute , which we’ve dubbed the ‘Best Dyson’ overall in our list of best cordless vacuum cleaners.

With an RRP of £849.99, it’s definitely not the cheapest Dyson on the market, but it tested extremely well at our testing facility. Our tester raved, ‘The Gen5detec Absolute is just another in the brand's line of sleek, stylish and unbelievably powerful cordless vacs. The battery life on this one was particularly impressive during testing, and it charges up so quickly too.’

But while Dyson shines in the cordless vacuum department, there’s no doubt that the brand has also dominated the upright realm. The Dyson Ball is famous for its deep-cleaning properties, making it perfect for those who have animals. In fact, all upright Dyson Balls come with de-tangling technology and advanced filtration to trap allergens.

Plus, there are numerous versions of the Dyson Ball, ranging from the cheapest option that retails at £279.99 to the most expensive at £429.99.

Miele vs Dyson: What do the reviews say?

At the time of writing, Miele Great Britain has a total of 5,563 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. 69% of reviewers gave the brand 5 stars, with customers raving about the helpful customer service, as well as the high quality of the products.

Dyson UK has a significantly higher number of reviews, but a slightly lower score. After 32,401 reviews, the brand has been given an overall rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars. However, the two brands are fairly similar in terms of percentages of happy customers, as 67% of Dyson customers gave it 5 stars.

Miele vs Dyson: Which is more affordable?

Although Miele and Dyson are on even ground when it comes to customer satisfaction, it’s fair to say that there is a rather noticeable difference in price - and this price difference leans into Dyson’s reputation as one of the more expensive vacuum cleaner brands on the market.

The most affordable vacuum cleaner from Miele is the Complete C2 Tango priced at £179, when it’s not on sale for even less. Dyson’s most affordable vacuum cleaner is a little more expensive, as the Dyson Omni-glide is £299.99.

But since both brands routinely offer discounts, especially around Black Friday, we would always recommend waiting until your chosen vacuum cleaner is on sale to get it at the most competitive price.

Miele vs Dyson: Which should you buy?

If you’re looking for a bagged vacuum cleaner for convenient and effortless cleaning, then Miele should definitely tick all of your boxes. While they may not be as aesthetically pleasing as some of the Dyson alternatives, this brand is famous for offering impressive vacuums that get the job done with no frills attached.

Plus, the offerings from this brand also have the added bonus of being the most affordable of the two.

But if you have some spare cash lying around and are willing to splurge on a vacuum cleaner that looks stylish while also offering new and impressive technology, we don’t think you’ll regret buying a Dyson.

This brand is famous for offering pioneering technology that will revolutionise how you clean, with many gadgets and gizmos to make vacuuming a breeze. Our E-commerce Editor and vacuum cleaner extraordinaire, Molly Cleary, agrees with this sentiment.

‘If I was buying a new vacuum today I'd invest in a Dyson vacuum, especially after visiting Dyson HQ and learning more about the craft of these appliances. I'd pick a model that's a few generations back but still excellent on all fronts, like the Dyson V8, which is currently £269.99 from the retailer.’

‘If I had a pet however, then I think I'd opt for the Miele C3 Complete Cat & Dog, which is one of the bestsellers from our buying guide. Our tester, who has an adorable spaniel, rated it super highly for dealing with pet hair thanks to its great suction, so ultimately the answer depends on which sort of features you need.'

There's never been a better time to buy a new vacuum cleaner, as many great air fryer deals are already live. So, make sure you bag a bargain before the prices go back up again.