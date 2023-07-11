Shark vs Dyson - this is the vacuum brand we're buying this Prime Day

Shark and Dyson are two brands right at the cutting edge of technology, particularly when it comes to their array of vacuums.

Both brands’ vacuums feature powerful suction, cordless, upright and handheld options and different price points. Their vacuum cleaners are also Ideal Home-approved after rounds of reviewing at our test facility.

The question is, which brand should you opt for this Prime Day? Running from the 11th to the end of the 12th of July, this is the perfect time to save on big-name brands like Dyson and Shark, if you're a signed-up Prime member (and if you're not, you can grab a free 30-day trial).

In the battle of the best vacuum cleaners, there's plenty to consider before you make your final decision, from the capability to deal with pet hair as well as suction power. Keep reading to see our take on Shark vs Dyson after reviewing both, and to find out everything you need to know about these two bestselling vacuum brands.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ420UKT Was, £549.99, now £349.99 at Amazon You can nab £200 off Shark's newest release this Prime Day, making it a total steal if you need a reliable, pet-friendly vacuum. It boats excellent hair pick up, three modes and an anti-odour filter. Dyson V10 Was £449.99, now £419.99 at Amazon This Dyson vacuum recently got put through its paces at the Future test centre, and it proved itself as a star buy. It's so easy to manoeuvre and switch into handheld mode, and has the swish design that you've come to expect from the Dyson brand.

Shark vacuum cleaners

Shark originally started up in the United States several decades ago but has since become a worldwide brand which operates as part of the SharkNinja company. If you think you recognise the Ninja name, that’s the very same Ninja that make Ninja kitchen appliances.

Shark have a variety of different vacuum cleaners to choose from, depending on your needs. From the more traditional upright vacuum cleaners and corded stick cleaners, to the cordless and handheld options, there are plenty of options depending on whether you need a vacuum to deal with excessive pet hair, hair shedding or general dust and debris.

The Shark ICZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner took the top spot in our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, receiving 5 out of 5 stars. It performs consistently across a range of different flooring types, has the power of a corded vacuum and is an absolute must for those of us with pets.

Our reviewer Millie Fender said in her Shark ICZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner review ‘one of the best things about the Shark ICZ300UKT is how powerful it is on carpets. Using the LED panel to switch from hard floors to carpets couldn't be easier, especially when compared to other vacuums from Dyson which require you to remove one brush head and add another.'

Shark also came in second and eighth place, with their Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum IZ420UKT and Bagless Cylinder Pet Vacuum CZ250UKT vacuums respectively. Both were praised for their great suction and power.

When it comes to the most affordable Shark vacuum, this can vary depending on the sales running on the Shark website. Before any deals, the most inexpensive is the Shark Classic Upright Vacuum NV602UK model at £249.99, with it currently down to £169.99 on their website.

All Shark vacuum cleaners, apart from the handheld varieties, are guaranteed for a total of five years. Shark’s handheld vacuum cleaners, on the other hand, are covered by a 12-month guarantee, which can be extended to two years if you register the product.

If you're not sure where to start when it comes to which Shark vacuum cleaner to choose, check out our best Shark vacuum cleaner buying guide.

Dyson vacuum cleaners

Back in 1978, after becoming frustrated with his vacuum cleaner’s diminishing performance, James Dyson discovered that the vacuum bag and it being clogged with dust was inhibiting the suction from working as it should. After five years and over 5000 prototypes, James invented the world’s first bagless vacuum cleaner.

Since then the company has grown and expanded to include everything from fans and heaters to hair dryers and other hair styling products.

Dyson’s most affordable vacuum cleaner is the original Dyson Ball Animal, priced at £279.99. The Dyson Ball Animal Origin corded upright vacuum is currently the most budget friendly option on the Dyson website, as it has been discounted from £329.99 to £230.

When it comes to Ideal Home’s best vacuum cleaners, the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute came in fourth place. However, it will set you back £849.99, which many of us will agree is rather expensive. Their V11 Outsize cordless vacuum, on the other hand, took eleventh place while still scoring 4.5 out of 5 stars, with its two rollers – one for carpet and one for hard floors – impressing the team.

When it comes to their guarantee, Dyson cordless and robot vacuums have a two-year guarantee, while their corded vacuums are covered by a five-year guarantee. These guarantees include parts, repair, replacement and the transfer of your existing machine and guarantee to someone else, if you choose to upgrade to another Dyson vacuum.

Shark vs Dyson: what do the customer reviews say?

Shark Vacuum UK has a total of 10,835 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. 76% of reviewers gave the brand 5 stars, with customers raving about their helpful customer service, the ease of assembly and the great suction of the vacuums.

Dyson UK is slightly lower when it comes to their average rating out of 5 stars. Their average is 3.9 out of 5. However, this is across almost three times as many reviews, with 30,920 being registered on Trustpilot. It is also worth mentioning that this Trustpilot page also covers Dyson air treatment and hair care products, so it isn’t truly reflective of the vacuum cleaners alone.

Shark vs Dyson: which is more affordable?

With somewhat comparable reviews from customers, the next thing we can compare is the price point.

The most affordable vacuum from Shark is £249.99, when it’s not on sale for even less. Dyson’s most affordable vacuum is the Dyson Ball Animal priced at £279.99.

Since both brands routinely offer discounts, we would recommend holding off on purchasing until your chosen vacuum cleaner is on sale to get it at the most competitive price.

Shark vs Dyson: final thoughts

For Prime Day specifically, we think that the Shark deals currently out there are much more advantageous than Dyson.

And in general, if you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, Shark could be the best option. But if you have the extra cash to splash and want the most technologically advanced devices, investing in a Dyson might be the right choice for you, regardless of the promotions currently running.

Our Ecommerce Editor Molly echoes this, saying ‘for affordability, you can't go wrong with a Shark - all of the cordless models from the brand I've tried are fantastic. However, if you can stretch your budget you won't be disappointed with a Dyson, all of which have style and power by the bucket loads!'

Price-wise, the most affordable option is largely dependent on the offers each brand is running. Both brands tend to discount heavily around Black Friday, Boxing Day and the January sales, while they also run periodic sales throughout the year. You can keep an eye on the latest prices on our vacuum deals page.