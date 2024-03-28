Today's top vacuum cleaner deals - the best discounts on Shark, Dyson, Miele, VAX, and more

On the hunt for today's top vacuum cleaner deals? Whether your trusty old vacuum has broken or you're intrigued by the new and innovative vacuums on the market, you've come to the right place.

After all, no home would be complete without one of the best vacuum cleaners. This trusty appliance will make cleaning a breeze and tackle everything from your wooden floors to your rugs and carpets. But with so many vacuum cleaner makes and models on the market, there's no doubt that buying a new vacuum can be intimidating.

The vacuum cleaner world is inundated with options, from the best handheld vacuums to the best cordless vacuums. And without knowing when or where to buy the best vacuum cleaner deals, you could spend way more than you need to on a vacuum cleaner that just doesn't quite cut the mustard.

That's why we've prioritised these vacuum deals based on our own tried-and-tested experiences and taken into account the many retailers that stock this nifty appliance. So, read on to snap up one of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

Vacuum cleaner deals March 2024

Below, you'll find the ultimate guide on where to shop today's biggest vacuum cleaner sales, including where to shop and how to find the best discounts.

Today's biggest vacuum cleaner deals

Today's best vacuum deals

Vacuum cleaner shopping advice

While snapping up one of these vacuum deals will make the price tag more palatable, buying a new vacuum cleaner can still be a minefield. That's why you should always do your research and decide what you really want from a vacuum cleaner before whipping out your credit card. In fact, these are the things you should consider when grabbing a vacuum cleaner discount:

Consider the type: Corded, cordless, handheld, robot... which vacuum cleaner type will you choose? Ultimately, you need to consider your needs, your floors, and your home. If you're after a powerful vacuum cleaner for a bigger space that's full of carpet, we'd say that a corded vacuum cleaner will suit you better. However, corded vacuums can suit those who want to whiz around their homes with ease. For the ultimate hands-free experience, choose a robot vacuum that will do the hard work for you.

Consider the bag type: The dirt and debris picked up by the vacuum need to go somewhere, and this actually splits the vacuum cleaner market in two. On the one hand, you have bagged vacuum cleaners, which offer a large capacity bag to completely trap debris. You can then just throw that bag away when it's full. On the other hand, you have bagless vacuum cleaners that offer a dust bin that needs to be manually emptied. Both have their upsides and downsides, so look into which one would suit you better.

Consider the extra features: Of course, any vacuum cleaner will clean your floors. But nowadays, most vacuum cleaners also offer extra features that can impact your buying decision. This includes additional brush, crevice and pet tools, as well as attachments to help you clean your car. Not only that, but some vacuum cleaners also offer power settings that automatically change to suit the floor type. It's also a good idea to look out for vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters.

When to shop

You'll be happy to know that vacuum cleaner deals are extremely reliable. They normally surface throughout the year, at different peak discount times and then during random retailer sales events.

Below, we've explained more about these major dates, and what this means for the best vacuum cleaner deals.

Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals

Amazon Prime Day, the brand's yearly price-slashing event, seems to get bigger and bigger each year. This can result in some unmissable Prime Day vacuum deals.

In 2023, Prime Day vacuum deals ran from the 11th to the 12th of July, allowing houseproud owners the chance to give their homes a deep summer clean with vacuums from big brands such as Shark, Dyson, Miele, and more.

However, Amazon then treated us all to a second Prime Day from the 10th to the 11th of October, which was a great time to scoop up some end-of-summer vacuum discounts.

The exact dates for this year's Prime Day are still to be confirmed, but it's always a good idea to keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page to be the first to hear when they're announced.

In the meantime, you could sign up for Amazon Prime membership now so you're all set to shop when the next Prime Day vacuum deals take place. Generally, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the biggest discounts on Prime Day. You can sign up or renew your membership below. Usually, new Prime members can also access a free 30-day membership trial to test out its perks.

How to shop Prime Day: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazonprime%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sign up for Amazon Prime Membership

The best Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals often require Amazon Prime membership for access to the biggest discounts. You can sign up or renew your Amazon Prime membership here.

Bank holiday vacuum deals

In recent years, bank holiday deals have really made their mark in the consumer discount calendar. As customers have another day off to shop, retailers also give them another chance to save big on electricals and appliances.

This is especially true in July and August when consumer spending increases and people are willing to spend a little more on big-ticket items at a discounted price.

In fact, those who are looking for the best bank holiday vacuum deals should keep an eye out during this time. Vacuum retailers regularly slash the prices of their vacuums in August to catch the last of the summer trade and make way for new stock.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacuum deals

The term 'Black Friday' originated in the US to denote the first day following Thanksgiving when retailers would cut prices to draw holidaymakers to shop their store's sales. Driven by global brands, the price-slashing event soon crossed the pond, and now Black Friday – closely followed by Cyber Monday – has become one of the UK's biggest consumer extravaganzas, rivalling traditional Boxing Day sales.

Often hailed as the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November, so the next time it will officially roll around is Friday 29th November 2024.

That said, in recent years, the event has spread to encompass more than just one day, with retailers starting Black Friday discounting earlier and earlier so that a full Black Friday 'week' of discounts isn't uncommon. In fact, in 2022, we saw retailers running Black Friday promotions throughout the whole month of November, and the same happened in 2023. Black 'month' now seems to be a thing.

Whether or not you agree with the rampant consumerism Black Friday has now come to represent, there's no denying it can be a great time for Black Friday vacuum deals and Cyber Monday vacuum deals.

Last year, Black Friday vacuum deals were bigger than we had ever seen them before, with retailers heavily discounting big-name vacuum brands. This year, we expect them to be even bigger and better.

We'll be keeping our eye out for all this year's top Black Friday vacuum deals and Cyber Monday vacuum deals right here, but make sure to bookmark the Ideal Home Black Friday home deals page to get alerts for all the biggest Black Friday homeware sales as they launch.

Boxing Day vacuum deals

While many people are reluctant to spend money after Christmas, there's no denying that the Boxing Day deals are hard to ignore. This is especially true for those looking to pick up a Boxing Day vacuum deal.

This time of year is rife with electrical and appliance discounts, making Boxing Day one of the best times of the year to buy a new vacuum cleaner. This is normally because retailers are trying to get rid of old stock to make space for new models coming out later in the year.

January vacuum deals

After the success of the Boxing Day vacuum deals, most retailers choose to keep their prices low. The January vacuum deals are normally just as impressive, and another great chance for customers to pick up an impressive discount.

Of course, there's always a risk in waiting to make the most of January vacuum deals. But as most retailers have a high stock of vacuums (unless they have been discontinued) it's unlikely that they'll sell out.

How we source the top vacuum deals

To learn more about our in-depth testing and selection process, you can visit our how we test page.

To compile this vacuum deals page, we've factored in the team's hands-on experience of using these best-selling vacuum cleaners, both in our dedicated testing facility and in our homes, as well as reviews from our trusted contributors.

If deals aren't currently available on the tried-and-tested favourites that we love so much, then we've used our knowledge and experience to curate a list of the best vacuum deals available today. In all cases, this includes researching technical specifications and reading customer reviews.

FAQs

What are the top 5 best vacuum cleaners?

Our best vacuum cleaner guide has the complete low-down on our top 5 best vacuum cleaners, but there are some brands that we consider to be top-of-the-range.

These are Shark, Dyson, Miele, VAX, and Beko. Notable mentions also include Hoover and Sebo.

What is a good price to spend on a vacuum?

Vacuum cleaners come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. However, most experts suggest budgeting around £250 for a vacuum cleaner that will be powerful enough to clean your home, while also offering perks and additions that make cleaning a breeze.

You can spend less than that, but it's important to note that suction power and features may not be as impressive. Of course, spending more should result in a more efficient vacuum cleaner.

When buying a vacuum cleaner, it's also a good idea to consider how much it costs to run a vacuum cleaner, so you can factor that into your budget, too.