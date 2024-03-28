Today's top vacuum cleaner deals - the best discounts on Shark, Dyson, Miele, VAX, and more
Our edit of today's best vacuum cleaner deals – save up to 20% at Currys, Argos, Dyson, John Lewis, and more
On the hunt for today's top vacuum cleaner deals? Whether your trusty old vacuum has broken or you're intrigued by the new and innovative vacuums on the market, you've come to the right place.
After all, no home would be complete without one of the best vacuum cleaners. This trusty appliance will make cleaning a breeze and tackle everything from your wooden floors to your rugs and carpets. But with so many vacuum cleaner makes and models on the market, there's no doubt that buying a new vacuum can be intimidating.
The vacuum cleaner world is inundated with options, from the best handheld vacuums to the best cordless vacuums. And without knowing when or where to buy the best vacuum cleaner deals, you could spend way more than you need to on a vacuum cleaner that just doesn't quite cut the mustard.
That's why we've prioritised these vacuum deals based on our own tried-and-tested experiences and taken into account the many retailers that stock this nifty appliance. So, read on to snap up one of the best vacuum cleaner deals.
Vacuum cleaner deals March 2024
Below, you'll find the ultimate guide on where to shop today's biggest vacuum cleaner sales, including where to shop and how to find the best discounts.
Today's biggest vacuum cleaner deals
- Amazon: a range of handheld, upright and cordless vacs on sale
- Argos: affordable models from a range of trusted brands
- AO: shop popular models on AO's curated sales page
- Currys: choose from a wide selection of top-rated vacs
- Dyson: shop excellent deals straight from the retailer
- John Lewis: browse cut-price deals at John Lewis
- Robert Dyas: check out the range of branded vacuums at Robert Dyas
Today's best vacuum deals
Although it may be one of the most expensive vacuum cleaners on this list, the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute has reason to be. Dubbed the 'best overall' vacuum in our guide, it offers everything you could want and more. This cordless even has a generous run time of 70 minutes.
Crowned as the best vacuum for suction, the Miele Complete C3 may seem old-school, but it's extremely high-quality. With excellent suction, it's perfect for those who have pets or want to give their cars a deep clean. It even has different floor heads to ensure you get clean every inch of your home.
One of Shark's latest offerings is the Shark Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, which, as you can probably tell by the name offers a new auto-empty system. In fact, it'll empty itself after every use and the 2 litre auto-empty base holds dirt and debris for up to 45 days. Plus, customers rave about its suction power.
You probably don't need us to tell you that Dyson knows how to make a vacuum cleaner. Famed for its innovative technology, this brand nails it every time - and that's why we love the Dyson Ball Animal. While it is corded, this means that its suction power is unmatched. Plus, we happen to think it looks pretty cool.
If you're looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's important to remember that this SHARK Anti Hair Wrap with Pet Tool IZ202UKT is a best-seller for a reason. Perfect for those with pets, this vacuum cleaner can cope with any pet hair that comes its way and offers 40 minutes of battery life.
Does it get more iconic than a classic Henry? No, we thought not. The Henry Bagged Corded Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner may be old, but it's stuck around for a reason, and that's because customers love the simple settings and the general suction power. This one even comes with a handy toolkit to make vacuuming even easier.
If you're looking for a handheld vacuum cleaner, this Shark offering has got you covered. Lightweight and powerful, it's perfect for those small cleaning jobs, such as vacuuming your sofa or your car. It also charges when placed on its sleek charging base, so it's always ready to go.
When you think of vacuums, you might automatically think of the Hoover brand. This particular model is extremely sturdy and perfect for those who want to get into the nooks and crannies of their home. And while it may be corded, it offers one of the longest cords we've ever seen. So, you should be fine.
Looking for a vacuum cleaner with a stand? Look no further. As well as offering a storage stand to keep your vacuum cleaner out of the way, it also offers three modes of power to ensure you can clean every surface of your home. The dust tank isn't huge, but it's good enough for smaller homes.
Vacuum cleaner shopping advice
While snapping up one of these vacuum deals will make the price tag more palatable, buying a new vacuum cleaner can still be a minefield. That's why you should always do your research and decide what you really want from a vacuum cleaner before whipping out your credit card. In fact, these are the things you should consider when grabbing a vacuum cleaner discount:
Consider the type: Corded, cordless, handheld, robot... which vacuum cleaner type will you choose? Ultimately, you need to consider your needs, your floors, and your home. If you're after a powerful vacuum cleaner for a bigger space that's full of carpet, we'd say that a corded vacuum cleaner will suit you better. However, corded vacuums can suit those who want to whiz around their homes with ease. For the ultimate hands-free experience, choose a robot vacuum that will do the hard work for you.
Consider the bag type: The dirt and debris picked up by the vacuum need to go somewhere, and this actually splits the vacuum cleaner market in two. On the one hand, you have bagged vacuum cleaners, which offer a large capacity bag to completely trap debris. You can then just throw that bag away when it's full. On the other hand, you have bagless vacuum cleaners that offer a dust bin that needs to be manually emptied. Both have their upsides and downsides, so look into which one would suit you better.
Consider the extra features: Of course, any vacuum cleaner will clean your floors. But nowadays, most vacuum cleaners also offer extra features that can impact your buying decision. This includes additional brush, crevice and pet tools, as well as attachments to help you clean your car. Not only that, but some vacuum cleaners also offer power settings that automatically change to suit the floor type. It's also a good idea to look out for vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters.
When to shop
You'll be happy to know that vacuum cleaner deals are extremely reliable. They normally surface throughout the year, at different peak discount times and then during random retailer sales events.
Below, we've explained more about these major dates, and what this means for the best vacuum cleaner deals.
Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals
Amazon Prime Day, the brand's yearly price-slashing event, seems to get bigger and bigger each year. This can result in some unmissable Prime Day vacuum deals.
In 2023, Prime Day vacuum deals ran from the 11th to the 12th of July, allowing houseproud owners the chance to give their homes a deep summer clean with vacuums from big brands such as Shark, Dyson, Miele, and more.
However, Amazon then treated us all to a second Prime Day from the 10th to the 11th of October, which was a great time to scoop up some end-of-summer vacuum discounts.
The exact dates for this year's Prime Day are still to be confirmed, but it's always a good idea to keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page to be the first to hear when they're announced.
In the meantime, you could sign up for Amazon Prime membership now so you're all set to shop when the next Prime Day vacuum deals take place. Generally, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the biggest discounts on Prime Day. You can sign up or renew your membership below. Usually, new Prime members can also access a free 30-day membership trial to test out its perks.
Bank holiday vacuum deals
In recent years, bank holiday deals have really made their mark in the consumer discount calendar. As customers have another day off to shop, retailers also give them another chance to save big on electricals and appliances.
This is especially true in July and August when consumer spending increases and people are willing to spend a little more on big-ticket items at a discounted price.
In fact, those who are looking for the best bank holiday vacuum deals should keep an eye out during this time. Vacuum retailers regularly slash the prices of their vacuums in August to catch the last of the summer trade and make way for new stock.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacuum deals
The term 'Black Friday' originated in the US to denote the first day following Thanksgiving when retailers would cut prices to draw holidaymakers to shop their store's sales. Driven by global brands, the price-slashing event soon crossed the pond, and now Black Friday – closely followed by Cyber Monday – has become one of the UK's biggest consumer extravaganzas, rivalling traditional Boxing Day sales.
Often hailed as the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November, so the next time it will officially roll around is Friday 29th November 2024.
That said, in recent years, the event has spread to encompass more than just one day, with retailers starting Black Friday discounting earlier and earlier so that a full Black Friday 'week' of discounts isn't uncommon. In fact, in 2022, we saw retailers running Black Friday promotions throughout the whole month of November, and the same happened in 2023. Black 'month' now seems to be a thing.
Whether or not you agree with the rampant consumerism Black Friday has now come to represent, there's no denying it can be a great time for Black Friday vacuum deals and Cyber Monday vacuum deals.
Last year, Black Friday vacuum deals were bigger than we had ever seen them before, with retailers heavily discounting big-name vacuum brands. This year, we expect them to be even bigger and better.
We'll be keeping our eye out for all this year's top Black Friday vacuum deals and Cyber Monday vacuum deals right here, but make sure to bookmark the Ideal Home Black Friday home deals page to get alerts for all the biggest Black Friday homeware sales as they launch.
Boxing Day vacuum deals
While many people are reluctant to spend money after Christmas, there's no denying that the Boxing Day deals are hard to ignore. This is especially true for those looking to pick up a Boxing Day vacuum deal.
This time of year is rife with electrical and appliance discounts, making Boxing Day one of the best times of the year to buy a new vacuum cleaner. This is normally because retailers are trying to get rid of old stock to make space for new models coming out later in the year.
January vacuum deals
After the success of the Boxing Day vacuum deals, most retailers choose to keep their prices low. The January vacuum deals are normally just as impressive, and another great chance for customers to pick up an impressive discount.
Of course, there's always a risk in waiting to make the most of January vacuum deals. But as most retailers have a high stock of vacuums (unless they have been discontinued) it's unlikely that they'll sell out.
How we source the top vacuum deals
To learn more about our in-depth testing and selection process, you can visit our how we test page.
To compile this vacuum deals page, we've factored in the team's hands-on experience of using these best-selling vacuum cleaners, both in our dedicated testing facility and in our homes, as well as reviews from our trusted contributors.
If deals aren't currently available on the tried-and-tested favourites that we love so much, then we've used our knowledge and experience to curate a list of the best vacuum deals available today. In all cases, this includes researching technical specifications and reading customer reviews.
FAQs
What are the top 5 best vacuum cleaners?
Our best vacuum cleaner guide has the complete low-down on our top 5 best vacuum cleaners, but there are some brands that we consider to be top-of-the-range.
These are Shark, Dyson, Miele, VAX, and Beko. Notable mentions also include Hoover and Sebo.
What is a good price to spend on a vacuum?
Vacuum cleaners come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. However, most experts suggest budgeting around £250 for a vacuum cleaner that will be powerful enough to clean your home, while also offering perks and additions that make cleaning a breeze.
You can spend less than that, but it's important to note that suction power and features may not be as impressive. Of course, spending more should result in a more efficient vacuum cleaner.
When buying a vacuum cleaner, it's also a good idea to consider how much it costs to run a vacuum cleaner, so you can factor that into your budget, too.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
