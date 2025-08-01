I can’t stop thinking about this stunning Habiat x Morris & Co table lamp – the pattern was a favourite of The Beetles and still an icon today

Habitat’s new AW25 collection has landed, and amongst the stylish new homeware I spotted a brand new Morris & Co piece- the Golden Lily Ceramic Table Lamp (£45) .

William Morris prints have been everywhere this year, with the heritage brand Morris & Co teaming up with some of our favourite retailers to bring the best home decor trends at an affordable price tag.

Habitat x Morris & Co has frequently impressed me this year, but the new table lamp might be my favourite drop to date.

Habitat X Morris & Co. Golden Lily Ceramic Table Lamp- Berry £40 at Habitat

The Habitat x Morris & Co Golden Lilly Ceramic Lamp is the perfect cosy transition into autumn. Its berry-red base is cosy and inviting, while the Golden Lily printed shade is a beautiful mix of autumnal greens and red, as well as summery blues and yellows.

You may remember the Golden Lily print from the last Habitat x Morris & Co collab , where the Golden Lily Blue Bedding Set (£40) had me in a chokehold. This beautiful print is a reimagining of William Morris’ original Golden Lily design, completed by Habitat and Morris & Co by using intricate florals from the William Morris Archives.

Golden Lily was originally designed in 1899 by Morris & Co’s Head Designer John Henry Dearle, three years after William Morris’ death. Since it’s become a huge staple of British fashion and design, especially after it was popularised in the 60s’ by musicians such as George Harrison and Ossie Clarke, who wore jackets in the famous print. From then on, more fabrics and wallpapers were printed, turning Golden Lily into the modern icon it is today.

Something that the collaboration has nailed every time is striking the balance between capturing the essence of William Morris’ prints while creating a product suitable for every home. In this case, the sculptural base has nailed one of the year’s biggest lighting trends .

Bold, retro styles have been a big deal this year, and the Golden Lily Ceramic Lamp ticks both of those boxes. It has a nostalgic look, something I’d spot at my grandparents' house, but it’s not dated. The patterned, ceramic base is drenched in on-trend cherry red , grounding the bolder pattern of the lampshade.

The lamp has dropped alongside a load of mid-century style furniture, which makes the perfect accompaniment to the lamp. I’d be tempted to pair the lamp with the Habitat Mid Century Side Table (£75) . The rich walnut wood would look stunning next to the lamp’s berry tones.

But if you’re looking for more Golden Lily Habitat X Morris & Co prints, don’t worry, as there are still plenty of beautiful choices available online. I’ve whittled them down to a few of my favourites.

I’m so happy I spotted this lamp the same day as payday, especially as I think it’s going to be a huge hit. Has it tempted you, too?