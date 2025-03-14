Experts swear by this one tool cleaning method – here's how to save on cleaning time and simplify your routine

Cleaning your home can be a real faff when you're juggling different tools and appliances to tackle each room. Switching between dusters, cloths and mops can really slow you down and it's probably not the most efficient way to clean your home.

Let's face it, efficiency is a huge plus when it comes to cleaning. Less time cleaning means more time to enjoy your home, and what's not to like about that?! Introducing: the one tool cleaning method - the minimalist approach designed to streamline your cleaning process, without sacrificing the results.

You've probably heard of the viral one hour cleaning method but the one tool cleaning method (as you can no doubt guess from its name) simply involves picking one versatile cleaning item and using it all over the house. The key is how you use the tool, according to the experts...

One tool cleaning method toolkit

Spontex Microfibre Cloths £2.62 at Amazon A cleaning staple, multi-purpose microfibre cloths can be used all around the house for different tasks. These Spontex cloths are cost effective as they can be machine washed up to 500 times. Zoflora Concentrated Multipurpose Disinfectant £4.50 at Amazon A multipurpose disinfectant, like this Zoflora one, can be paired with a cloth, sponge or mop and diluted in bowls, sinks and buckets. The results - visibly clean and divinely smelling surfaces! Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum £249 at Amazon You can't go wrong with a cordless vacuum when it comes to the one tool cleaning method. This Shark bestseller comes highly rated and gets to work on both hard floors and carpets.

If you want to give the one tool cleaning method a go, the first thing you should do is pick the item that's going to best help you tackle the cleaning job on your to-do list. Maybe you've been intending to get round to cleaning your dusty window sills or mirrors, in which case you might want to opt for a microfibre cloth. Using your cloth, you'll start in one room and clean as much as you can in that room, before moving on to the next room.

'The best results come with choosing the right tool,' says Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa. 'For example, a microfibre cloth is a fantastic all-rounder that can handle dusting, wiping, and polishing.'

So, why go on a cleaning spree using only one tool, you might be wondering?

'Using a single, versatile tool for the majority of your cleaning tasks streamlines your routine, making it quicker and more efficient. It reduces the need to switch between multiple products, helping you maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary clutter. Pairing it with a cleaning product such as a multi-purpose disinfectant is also key to achieving effective results,' the experts at Zoflora advise.

Roisin adds, 'Choosing a tool that works on a wide variety of surfaces reduces the time spent gathering and spending money on different cleaning supplies. It’s also more sustainable, as a high-quality tool can be reused multiple times, cutting down on waste. When you become familiar with how one tool can be used across different surfaces, you can clean more effectively, knowing the exact pressure or motion needed for a perfect clean.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

The benefits don't end there, using the one tool cleaning method means you're more likely to carry out a thorough clean,' says Lee Tretheway from Sustainable Furniture. 'You might miss certain cleaning steps when you try to do everything at once, so this method ensures thorough cleaning. Not only this, it can really make cleaning feel like less of a big chore.'

'Your home will start looking cleaner instantly, which increases motivation to continue picking up different tools and eventually having a fully clean home. In addition, this method can make it much less time-consuming and easier to take breaks within your cleaning tasks,' Lee adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

While the one tool cleaning method is a great timesaver, it’s not a one-size fits all solution, advise the Zoflora experts. 'Certain areas, like greasy kitchen hobs or stubborn bathroom grime, may require more specialised tools or deep-cleaning methods.'

For example, while a microfibre cloth is great for most surfaces, tougher jobs may need a scrubbing brush or sponge. Similarly, picking up one of the best vacuums for cleaning carpets is a great idea but may not be ideal for deep-cleaning hard floors without additional mopping. 'The trick is to adapt the method where necessary,' the Zoflora professionals explain.

It might seem obvious but keeping on top of cleaning your tool is key if you are using this method, as Roisin at Wecasa points out. 'It’s important to rinse or refresh your chosen tool regularly to prevent the build-up of dirt that could scratch or damage surfaces or spread dirt around unnecessarily.'

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

There's another minimalist approach to cleaning you may have come across (and if you haven't, we promise we're not trying to confuse you!) The one touch cleaning method means you follow a rule of only touching an item once to prevent decluttering and avoid procrastination. This applies to everyday household tasks putting shoes away as soon as you walk through the door or cleaning the dishes immediately after eating.

'The one-touch cleaning method is all about working smarter, not harder. By incorporating efficient techniques and effective products into your routine, you can enjoy a fresh and tidy home with ease.' believes Natasha Brook, spokesperson for Dr Beckmann.

FAQs

What is the one hour cleaning method?

The one hour cleaning method involves, yep you've guessed it, cleaning for an hour. The idea is that you set a timer for one hour and complete as many cleaning jobs as you can before the hour is up.

Natasha at Dr Beckmann says it's a great way to give your home a quick refresh if you’re short on time. 'Focus on high-traffic areas first, such as kitchens and bathrooms, before moving on to other spaces. Prioritising key tasks like wiping surfaces, vacuuming, and tackling visible mess helps maintain a clean home without having to invest in a large amount of time,' she says.

Lee at Sustainable Furniture adds, 'Cleaning can be overwhelming, especially when you have a lot of areas to clean. This method is effective as it helps to split your cleaning time into smaller chunks, so it feels more achievable and less overwhelming. Additionally, by scheduling a designated amount of time for cleaning, it will reduce procrastination and prevent distraction, as you have a deadline to reach.'

What’s the correct order to clean a house?

Whilst everyone will have their own cleaning routine that works for them, there is an efficient way to clean your home, and it's all down to the direction you clean.

Instagram's Queen of Clean and Ideal Home expert Lynsey Crombie advises to follow one simple rule when it comes to the order you clean your home. 'Start high and finish low. Begin with ceiling fans, light fixtures, and the tops of wardrobes or cabinets, then work your way down to surfaces like shelves, tables, and countertops. Always vacuum or mop the floors last to pick up any fallen dust and dirt.'

The cleaning experts at Zoflora agree; 'We always recommend starting from the highest points in your house, and working your way down. Always start upstairs, moving room to room and sticking to a schedule to ensure cleaning tasks don’t build up as it can leave you feeling overwhelmed.'

There you have it, the one tool cleaning method explained. All you need to do now is figure out which cleaning products to declutter first.