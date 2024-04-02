Can you use one cleaning product to clean the whole house? Experts reveal their go-to solutions
The pros and cons of using a single cleaning product around the house
Cleaning cupboards are notorious for overfilling with cleaning products for every possible surface, room and item that you have in your home. But are all of them really necessary? Or could a single cleaning product tackle all of that on its own?
As spring has arrived, we’re all bound to do some spring cleaning and the one-product spring cleaning hack caught our attention.
Known as ‘omni cleaning’, the cleaning approach uses only one product for the whole house. It is an intriguing cleaning tactic that can save money, space and time. And expose us to fewer chemicals. But is it an effective one? This is what our cleaning experts had to say.
Pros and cons of using only one cleaning product
‘While it can be convenient to use a single cleaning product, it's generally not recommended as the best approach for thorough and effective cleaning,’ says Baqir Khan, owner and cleaning expert at Extreme Cleaning. ‘However, if you are looking for a versatile cleaner to handle most tasks, a neutral pH, all-purpose cleaner can be a good choice.’
Petya Holevich, Fantastic Services' cleaning expert, adds, ‘To clean your house effectively most of the time, you don’t need to invest in many specialised commercial cleaners, unless you’re dealing with very stubborn stains.’
So while unfortunately, it's a no to the one cleaning product for all approach there are other ways to slim down your cleaning cupboard.
Petya Holevich is an experienced housecleaning and laundry expert with over 5 years of dedicated time at Fantastic Services. Her journey with the company not only contributed to the maintenance of immaculately clean domestic spaces but has also put her at the forefront of training new teams, honing her leadership skills and elevating her communication abilities. This, in turn, has enhanced her communication with clients as well, ensuring an exceptional level of service and fostering positive relationships and friendly attitude.
What cleaning products do you need?
As Baqir said, you can generally use an all-purpose cleaner for everyday cleaning tasks. But for deep cleaning, you should invest in a few more products as using just one might prove less effective.
Petya shares the three best cleaning products that can tackle most jobs around the house. ‘White vinegar, blue Dawn dish detergent and some baking soda should usually be enough to perform a house cleaning. That combination can clean almost anything, even the burned food on the bottom of an instant pot. You can use it on tile, grout, stainless steel, windows and all kinds of stains and it saves a lot of money.’
That’s definitely good news for those that prefer natural cleaning hacks and anyone looking to simplify their cleaning routines. But if you want a little bit more in your arsenal than baking soda, vinegar and washing up liquid, then these are the essentials that experts couldn’t do without, not forgetting the necessary tools.
‘Most of the time, the cleaning products themselves won’t be the only important thing and you’ll also need the right cleaning tools and techniques,’ Petya explains. ‘For cleaning purposes, I’d strongly recommend having a squeegee, microfibre cloths, a duster and good scrub brushes.’
Cleaning product capsule collection:
- White vinegar like the Miniml Eco-friendly White Vinegar at Amazon
- Baking soda like the Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda at Amazon
- Washing up liquid like the blue Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid at Amazon
- All-purpose disinfectant cleaner like the Zoflora Linen Fresh Multipurpose Disinfectant Cleaner at Amazon – Petya adds a tip on using an all-purpose cleaner, 'If the all-purpose cleaner you’re using leaves behind streaks or hazy residue, especially on glass surfaces, dilute it with filtered water because too much concentrated product can have that effect.'
- Carpet cleaner like Astonish Specialist Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner at Amazon
- Oven cleaner like the Elbow Grease Oven & Grill Heavy Duty Cleaner at Amazon
Best cleaning tools:
- A squeegee like this one at Amazon
- Microfibre cloths like these white ones at Amazon
- Duster like this one at Amazon
- Scrub brushes like this one at Amazon
- Rubber gloves like the Marigold cleaning gloves at Amazon
This should set you up for a productive and successful spring clean!
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
