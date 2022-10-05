Shark has found a way to banish that musty vacuum cleaner smell for good

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We all know that fusty vacuum cleaner smell, the whiff of old dust that fills your house after vacuuming. Shark's latest vacuum cleaner range claims to have found a solution that actually works.

In our experience, even the best vacuum cleaners often develop an unusual dusty smell. You just have to look at the number of hacks on the internet for ways to tackle that vacuum cleaner smell, from using essential oils to Lenor Unstoppables. However, Shark's new Stratos vacuum cleaner range has finally found a solution to stop that fusty smell with its new Anti-Odour Technology.

(Image credit: Shark)

The new Anti-Odour technology promises to transform bad odours into fresh smelling air. It does this through a cartridge system in the dust cup that targets the main culprits of that smell - hair and dust.

Shark Stratos Anti-Odour technology - tried and tested

It might sound a little like cleaning witchcraft however, Molly Cleary, our Ecommerce Writer on Ideal Home has put the claims to the test while reviewing the Shark Stratos Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum for our round-up of the best Shark vacuums, and she was impressed.

'There's a space in the head of the vacuum for you to place the cartridge in, and then you can dial up the intensity to the level you'd like,' Molly explains.

'Using the cartridge really does create a noticeable fragrant difference, with a fresh smell emanating from the vacuum even as you begin to clean in different rooms. Plus, there's no trace of that horrible smell that you usually get as you empty the dust bin with it either. As someone who has reviewed plenty of vacuums, this cartridge was a very welcome innovation and would be a perfect feature for anyone sensitive to smells.'

(Image credit: Shark)

The Anti-Odour technology will feature in all five vacuum cleaners in the new Stratos range with launched this month. They all also feature Sharks Anti Hair Wrap Plus, ideal for pet owners (or anyone with long hair) and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal, which promises to trap 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.

The range includes upright and cordless vacuum cleaners with prices starting at £399.99. However, the one we're keeping our eye on is the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum that you can pick up for £479.99 on the Shark Website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Shark)

If you are simply looking to get your hands on a Shark vacuum cleaner (they're Mrs Hinch's vacuum of choice for a reason) keep an eye on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale that launches on the 11th of October.

Here's hoping the anti-odour technology soon becomes a regular feature in vacuum cleaners.