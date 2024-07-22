Should you iron clothes inside out? Experts unanimously agree this is the best way to keep clothes looking like new
This is the best way to preserve the appearance of your garments
Although ironing is a task many of us despise, if we're to do it, we may as well ensure we're doing it the most efficient way possible for the best results. As such, this may beg the question: should you iron your clothes inside out?
Whether we like it or not, the best steam irons can only take us so far in leaving our clothes crease-free and neatly pressed because ultimately, technique is what will really change the game. As well as being sure to keep clear of falling foul to common clothes ironing mistakes, clueing yourself up on the best ways to keep your garments in tip-top shape is also highly recommended.
That said, yes, for most clothes, it's best to iron them inside out to maintain their original shape and appearance.
Why you should iron clothes inside out
'Ironing your clothes inside out is a wise decision given the number of delicate materials our clothes can have,' begins Thea Whyte, small appliances expert at AO.com. 'When you iron your clothes this way, it can help to prevent shine marks from developing in fabrics like silk, along with protecting delicate fabrics like satin or polyester from suffering damage via heat.'
However, this isn't to say that it's compulsory to iron all your clothes inside out but rather a nice thing to do and an extra safety precaution. 'This extra care and attention is especially important for preserving the integrity of delicate fabrics, and items with prints, embroidery or embellishments,' adds Henrique Conceicao, area manager at Total Clean.
'By ironing clothes inside out, it can prevent the iron from touching any buttons, zippers or other elements that could potentially snag the fabric or be damaged by the heat,' he continues.
Should you decide to employ this expert-approved ironing tip on all of your clothes, Thea assures that doing so will 'add an extra layer of protection and help to preserve each piece of clothing's unique features.' Not only that, but your clothes will also stay more vibrant for longer.
'I've found that this method can extend the lifespan of your clothing by minimising wear-and-tear during the ironing process,' further assures Henrique.
Alternative methods
Alternatively, if you're afraid of causing damage to more delicate garments of clothing, Petya Holevich, Fantastic Services' domestic cleaning expert advises steaming your clothes instead of ironing with the use of one of the best clothes steamers on the market.
'Steaming is a gentle and effective method to remove wrinkles, particularly for delicate fabrics and it can be safer for them than ironing. If you're worried about damaging your clothes with an iron, there are several other options you can use, such as handheld steamers or garment steamers,' she explains. But of course, similar to irons, it's also wise to be aware of clothes steamer mistakes you should avoid to preserve the appearance of your garments.
Shop our top-rated irons
All in all, ironing your clothes inside out is certainly recommended if your main priority is keeping them looking like new. Paired with the right technique and ironing settings, you're well on your way to preserving the appearance and shape of your clothes for a long time to come.
