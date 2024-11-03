Experts are hailing this magic cleaning product as the key to removing unsightly yellow stains from a toilet seat
This cleaning hack went viral for all the right reasons
Have horrible yellow stains on your loo seat? A humble magic eraser could be the key to removing these unsightly stains.
Toilet seat stains are common - especially if you have a male under your roof. Add urine and limescale build up and you have an ugly yellow stain on your hands. Cleaning your toilet properly is the first step, but even the most diligent cleaners can be left with ugly stains. But don’t worry, there is an easy fix.
The magic eraser is the best cleaning product you need to make this toilet cleaning mistake history - it’s a powerful tool to help wipe that visually unappealing yellow hue away. But experts have warned you have to be careful when using one, else you may scrub away more than you bargained for.
How does it work?
This handy hack went viral on the Mrs Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook page, where helpful fans sung the magic erasers praises.
But how exactly does it work?
‘Magic erasers can be quite effective at lifting yellow stains from toilet seats, as they are made from a material with a fine abrasive structure that effectively lifts stains by gently scraping away surface layers,’ explains Rikki Fothergill, bathroom style expert at Big Bathroom Shop.
Acting like a little bit of sandpaper, the tool effectively scrapes the stain away leaving your loo seat spotless again. It requires no chemicals and a magic eraser can be picked up for as little as £3 at supermarkets - making it an affordable choice of tool.
However, the experts warn to err on the side of caution when using a magic eraser to remove yellow stains from your loo seat - they can be more powerful than you think.
Go gentle on your loo
‘I love magic erasers. They can be great for stubborn and really dirty items but... there is a bit of a catch,’ says Sam Stawarz, a cleaning expert and MD at Time For You.
‘Magic erasers are abrasive, so while they are fantastic for some surfaces they can actually damage others so you have to be careful on what you use them on.
‘For something like a toilet seat, it's important to proceed with caution and it depends on the material it's made of.
‘While magic erasers can lift stains effectively, they can also dull and wear down the finish if used too vigorously due to the abrasiveness.
‘I would probably avoid on wooden seats with a gloss finish, whereas plastic and ceramic seats are usually safer to use on.’
Rikki agrees, advising you to go gently on your seat. ‘A light touch is best, and if the seat has already seen better days, swapping in a new toilet seat is an affordable way to refresh the look of your bathroom with minimal effort,’ she says.
Your stain removal kit
Sam reccomends Astonish's bathroom cleaner for tackling your toilet, due it being both tough at gentle.
Amazon is great for bagging packs of magic erasers at a low cost. Use gently to ensure a pristine finish on your toilet seat.
Overall, you can definitely use your magic eraser to remove yellow toilet seat stains, but you do have to be careful.
‘Magic erasers are amazing for certain tasks, but they do need to be used carefully and aren't suitable for delicate surfaces,’ says Sam.
‘If you’re looking to avoid damage or dulling of surfaces, there are other options like Astonish Bathroom Cleaner, its a favourite because it's tough yet gentle on most surfaces. My personal fave is Pink Stuff paste it can deal with the same stains and while it is slightly abrasive but is easier on surfaces compared to a magic eraser.’
Go forth and banish those yellow stains for good.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
