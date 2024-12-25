Can I leave an oil filled radiator on overnight? – Here’s what you need to know

If you get chilly overnight during the colder months, an oil-filled radiator can be a great idea to efficiently warm up just one room in the house without turning the heating on. But if you know you're liable to drift off before hitting the off switch on your little rad it's important to know if you can leave an oil-filled radiator on overnight.

The best oil-filled radiators can keep you and smaller rooms and spaces much warmer, and the best part is that generally, the experts all agree that an oil-filled radiator can be left on overnight.

But whether or not this makes the most financial sense, is another thing.

‘Modern models have safety features like built-in timers, tip-over protection, and thermostats, making them highly reliable,’ says NationalInsulationSupplies.co.uk ’s Heating and Insulation Expert, Michael Wray.

‘These heaters are designed with a high boiling point, ensuring the oil inside maintains a stable pressure. Additionally, with no moving parts, they operate silently, eliminating any noise that might disrupt your sleep. So, these features make your oil-filled radiator safe and convenient to use throughout the night.’

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Are oil radiators safe to run overnight?

If you’ve ever asked yourself, ‘are oil-filled radiators dangerous?,’ the simple answer is no, not if they are used correctly. As long as you follow the safety measures above, you should be completely fine.

In fact, ‘out of all types of electric heaters, oil heaters are generally the safest to leave on overnight,’ Nicholas proposes. ‘However, they still are an electrical appliance which comes with its own risks when being left on overnight. I would always recommend turning it off overnight, or at least setting a timer which would mean that it turns off automatically.’

And, of course, using modern models with advanced safety features is always recommended for extra peace of mind.

What to consider when running an oil filled radiator overnight

If you do choose to leave an oil filled radiator on overnight, there are a few things to remember. Firstly, if you have an oil filled radiator that is a few decades old, while it might work perfectly fine if you’re able to keep an eye on it, leaving it unattended – especially while you sleep – could be potentially riskier than using a new or more modern model.

‘It is important to purchase newer models as they are designed with modern safety functions like automatic shut-off, thermal cut-off, and child locks for extra protection. Older models may have electrical issues due to past use, which can be a safety hazard,’ Michael warns.

You’ll also want to ensure that you keep it away from any flammable items, like curtains, furniture or bedding. The same can be said for placing the radiator behind upholstered furniture, as the fabric can be damaged by the heat from the radiator. And never drape clothes or blankets over the radiator – like you might with your central heating – as this can block the unit from effectively distributing heat and increase the risk of fire.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to this, ‘use a wall socket directly, rather than an extension cord to reduce fire risk, and choose a radiator appropriate for the room size to avoid overheating,’ says David Miloshev, Electrician and HVAC/Heating Expert at Fantastic Services. And ‘make sure the radiator is on a flat, stable surface to prevent tipping,’ advises Nicholas Auckland, Heating and Energy Expert at Trade Radiators.

Finally, ‘you can never be too safe when it comes to heating units, so before going to bed, check that the radiator is operating correctly, and set the thermostat to a safe and energy-efficient temperature,’ Michael suggests. “Regularly check for signs of wear, damage, or leaks in the radiator or its cord,” too, David adds.

FAQs

Is it cheaper to leave an oil-filled radiator on all the time?

While you might be tempted to leave an oil-filled radiator on all day long during particularly chilly weather, the experts would recommend that you don’t, both in terms of the additional expense and not truly feeling the benefit of the added heat as and when you need it.

‘Oil-filled radiators are still electrical appliances, so I wouldn't say it's cheaper to leave an oil-filled radiator on all the time, especially in comparison to having a traditional central heating gas radiator on,’ Nicholas affirms. ‘Instead, I recommend using the radiator only when needed and leveraging a thermostat or timer to regulate usage will save money on energy bills.’

‘Technically, you can leave an oil-filled radiator on 24/7, but it’s not recommended, as prolonged use without breaks can strain the radiator, potentially shortening its lifespan,’ David warns.

And Stephen Hankinson, Radiator Expert from Electric Radiators Direct , agrees. ‘While oil filled radiators are extremely energy-efficient and can maintain warmth for extended periods, leaving one on continuously is generally not the most cost-effective approach.’

Essentially, it’s best to have a heater and ‘heating schedule that matches your lifestyle and individual routine, so your heating only ever comes on when you need it. This is perfect if you want your heating to switch on or off at certain times throughout the night,’ Stephen concludes.