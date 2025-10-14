This quick hack will help your radiator work better and reduce energy bills – experts say it’s the ultimate heat booster

A clean radiator is an efficient radiator, as a build-up of dust on the surface and around the fins can essentially ‘lock’ in the heat. This ultimately restricts its heat output, meaning it’ll take your heating system even longer to heat your home. But you don’t need fancy tools to clean a radiator. In fact, all you need is a hair dryer!

There couldn’t be a better time to clean your radiators and ensure they’re working as efficiently as possible, as this week is the prime time to turn your heating on for the first time . This quick and easy prep can save you hundreds on your energy bills and allow you to heat your home with ease this winter.

The good news? You don’t need to spend a penny to clean your radiators, as you can banish dust, cobwebs and grime with something you already have in your bedroom. So, this is how to clean a radiator with a hair dryer.

How to use a hair dryer to clean a radiator

One of the best ways to save energy at home is to give your heating system a bit of TLC before winter hits. And while bleeding your radiator is essential, so is freeing every nook and cranny of your radiators from dust build-up.

Home expert Nancy Emery at Tap Warehouse warns, 'Having dirty and dusty radiators can affect the efficiency and heat output. When your radiators heat the air, that hot air rises, causing cold air to rush to fill the space where the hot air used to be. This pulls in dust, hair and other particles onto the surface of your radiators, leaving them to settle there.'

To prevent heat flow blockage, the experts suggest using a hair dryer to clean your radiators.

'Simply point the nozzle of the hairdryer down the back of the radiator along the wall and give it a good blow,' says Nancy. 'You'll find that having the hairdryer on the highest setting should force all the dirt and dirt free.'

It’s essential you only do this when the radiator is turned off, though, to keep you safe and prevent any potential burns.

And while using a hair dryer will quickly dislodge all of the dust and debris caught in and around the radiator, it’s important to note that it won’t remove it from your home completely. Because of this, it’s a good idea to place a towel underneath the radiator before pointing the blasts of air in between the fins and behind the radiator.

You can then shake the towel outside and grab your vacuum cleaner to vacuum up any of the loose dust that’s been expelled.

From an air quality perspective, I’d also suggest using a vacuum alongside one of the best air purifiers to catch any dust particles thrown into the air. This way, you can ensure that they don’t make their way back down onto the radiator to cause any future problems.

However, it’s worth noting that you should avoid using hot air when doing this. So, you should only use a hair dryer to clean your radiators if yours has a cool setting.

There are other options, though. Heating expert Thomas Halpin at PriceYourJob.co.uk says, ‘Compressed air also works, or you could invest in a radiator brush [available on Amazon], which is like a long, flexible bottle brush.’

You can then use a damp microfibre cloth to clean the outside of your radiator, making sure it’s fully dry before you turn your heating back on again.

So, take this as your sign to clean your radiators!