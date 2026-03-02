3 things you'll only need to do once to improve your home's energy efficiency – and now is the ideal time to do them

Now that may parts of the UK are seeing temperatures creep into double figures, your home's energy efficiency may not be as high a priority as it was in the middle of winter.

However, if you do want to save energy at home, the most significant savings are achieved by choices or changes you make all year round. But if, like me, you have a busy life, then it's all too easy to push those energy-saving habits to the bottom of the priority list.

That's why I'm a huge fan of changes you only have to do once, then you can lighten the mental load, sit back and settle in the knowledge that your home is doing the work while you focus on other aspects of day-to-day life.

1. Address any draughts

While my senses are definitely picking up on the signs of spring, it's still not warm enough to go without a burst of central heating, at least a couple of times a day. And that means preventing heat loss should still be a priority if you want to keep your home's energy consumption (and therefore your bills) under control.

‘Draught-proofing is one of the quickest ways to make your home heating system more efficient, resulting in savings of around £85 a year*,' says Martyn Bridges, Director of External Affairs at Worcester Bosch. 'Look out for any gaps, holes, or cracks in your windows, doors and floorboards where heat might be escaping and cover using foam strips or a brush draught excluder.’

Draught excluder tape like this from Amazon (£3.99), is effective, quick and easy to apply. Tackling draughts now can also help keep your home a more comfortable temperature in the summer too.

If your home is significantly draughty, especially around windows and doors, you may find you need to replace the tape every so often, or for a permanent solution, you could look into replacement windows or a new front door.

2. Swap to LED bulbs

Now that we're getting more hours of daylight, it's the ideal time to address any old incandescent bulbs you may still be using around your home, because you can actually see what you are doing!

'Modern LED lamps use 75-90% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs. Not only that, they typically last up to 25 times longer,' says Sam Garbutt, lighting expert at LED & Power .

And once you've changed them all over, it's definitely not something you need to worry about on a day-to-day basis.

3. Smarten up your heating system

Even though we're getting closer to spring and summer when you're heating gets to have a bit of a rest, it also means it's a good time to upgrade your heating controls before next winter.

'Smart thermostats and zoning systems let you heat only the rooms you’re actually using, improving comfort while lowering bills,' says Simon Bones, the founder and CEO of Genous. 'Many modern systems also allow different temperatures in different areas of the house, which can even help improve your EPC rating.

'With app-based controls, you can adjust settings remotely, keep temperatures consistent, and avoid leaving the heating or lights on unnecessarily. Pairing smart controls with smart bulbs or automated lighting further reduces standby energy use and trims monthly costs.'

Smart heating controls to consider

Now you can enjoy lower energy bills without even thinking about it!

