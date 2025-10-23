Heating experts want you to put this one item above your radiators this winter to heat up a room quickly and efficiently

Heating experts have revealed that installing a radiator shelf can have a positive impact on your energy bills and heat your home more efficiently, despite the common misconception that these shelves have the opposite effect.

There’s no getting away from the fact that bills are increasing, and we all want to save energy at home . There are plenty of ways to ensure your heating is working as efficiently as it can be, from scheduling a boiler service to knowing how to bleed a radiator . But one thing you may not know is that a radiator shelf can be helpful, too.

According to the pros, a radiator shelf can help redirect heat into a room, which is especially helpful if a radiator is positioned below a window. This is everything you need to know.

What are the benefits of installing a radiator shelf?

You'll probably be aware of the radiator shelf as an aesthetic addition or storage solution for your home. They’re often found within small hallways or living rooms as a clever way to make the most out of your space. But aesthetics aside, these shelves can have a positive effect on heating your home.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

‘Building a shelf above and in line with your radiator is one way to increase warm air circulation throughout a space as it redirects the air forward into the room, rather than rising up to the ceiling and dispersing,’ explains Stephen Hankinson, Heating Expert at Electric Radiators Direct .

‘This can lead to quicker, more even heating, reducing the demand on your boiler or heating system. As a result, the room reaches a comfortable temperature faster, meaning your heating doesn’t have to work as hard or for as long, helping to lower your overall energy consumption and cut down on heating bills.’

Not only this, but a radiator shelf can also prevent heat damage to your walls and furniture, and expensive items such as your TV.

‘If you’ve got a flat-screen TV mounted above your radiator, a shelf isn’t just a ‘nice-to-have’, it’s essential. Rising heat can be damaging to the electrics and screen over time, potentially shortening the lifespan of your TV. A well-placed radiator shelf helps deflect that warmth away, offering crucial protection,’ says Nick Duggan, managing director of The Radiator Centre .

‘From a design perspective, a radiator shelf transforms a purely practical fixture into a considered part of the room. It creates a smart visual line, breaks up blank wall space and offers a handy surface for styling with home accessories.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

While radiator shelves serve both functional and aesthetic purposes, there is the belief that they can make a radiator work less efficiently. A shelf positioned too close to the radiator can indeed restrict the heat flow, and therefore efficiency, of a radiator. However, a well-positioned shelf will improve it.

‘There are no hard rules for this modification, however, as a general rule, leave at least 10 to 15cm between your radiator and the bottom-most shelf to allow for convection heat to distribute around the room. As well as this, ensure heat-resistant materials such as solid wood are used for your shelf to avoid heat damage or warping,’ says Stephen.

If you are still uh-hmming and ahhing about investing in a radiator shelf, here are three stylish options to help you get the ball rolling.

When positioned correctly, a radiator shelf can be both functional and stylish, improving the appearance of your room decor while also contributing to an efficient heating system.