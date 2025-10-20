Aldi is selling an electric heater for under £25 – it'll heat entire rooms without racking up your energy bills
The middle aisle will help you stay warm on a budget
Feeling the chill? Don’t worry, Aldi will soon be stocking its Specialbuys aisle with a whole host of winter warmers - including the Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater, priced at just £24.99.
If you’ve yet to invest in one of the best electric heaters or you’re simply looking to add another to your collection so you can avoid turning on your central heating for as long as possible, you might already know that this price is an absolute steal. And if you want to ‘heat the human and not the home', it’s chock-full of features to help you stay warm on a budget.
However, as is (sadly) the case with Aldi, this Specialbuy won’t stick around. Once these heaters are gone, they’re gone - and my insider information suggests that this won’t take long at all.
Launching in Aldi stores from 23rd October, with even more cold-busting products arriving on the 26th, the Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater is ideal for whole-room heating, as its oscillating function spreads warmth throughout the entire space. Costing approximately 53p per hour to run, it’s also a little below the average cost to run an electric heater.
And while it might not be the cheapest electric heater to run, and it’s always going to be cheaper to use central heating than using an electric heater, the beauty of Aldi’s Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater is that the initial upfront cost is way more affordable than alternatives on the market.
When you’re feeling the chill, you can also use the ceramic heater to follow Martin Lewis’ advice to ‘heat the human, not the home.’ This means you won’t waste energy heating the whole house, including rooms you’re not using.
But this tower heater isn’t the only winter-warming offering coming to Aldi’s middle aisle. If you have smaller rooms (or a smaller budget), a £14.99 Ceramic Personal Heater will also be on sale from the 23rd October. While not as powerful as the larger model, it’s ideal for those who just want to take the chill off their space, and costs just 32p per hour to run.
For those who don’t want to plug in any extra appliances, Aldi will also be stocking the £9.99 Superfoil Radiator Reflector from Thursday. We’re huge fans of radiator reflectors at Ideal Home, and our Renovation Editor, Sarah, even slashed her energy bills by 20% by placing foil just like this one behind her radiators.
After all, it bounces (or ‘reflects’) the heat from your radiators back into the room, instead of allowing it to leak out of external walls or cracks. It’s also a doddle to use, and doesn’t require any fancy installation.
And while I’m a little sad that Aldi won’t be bringing back the oil-filled radiator it sold last year, I’m confident that these new winter warmers will help you maintain a cosy, cost-effective home. I imagine the heater will set out fast, though, so I’d get down to the middle aisle as soon as you can.
Although it's slightly more expensive than the Aldi heater, I couldn't recommend this one more. It has three speed settings to maintain your desired temperature between 5-35°C, and is extremely quick to heat up. It's also nice and compact, so won't take up too much space.
If you can't get to Aldi to pick up some radiator reflector foil, it's not hard to find it on Amazon. This one is a bestseller and comes with adhesive pads to help you get the most out of it. There should also be enough here to install behind 3+ standard size radiators.
Another heater I seriously rate is this plug-in model. It's extremely affordable, and while it won't suit larger rooms, it offers more than enough power to take the chill off smaller rooms. As if that wasn't enough, it's also extremely energy efficient.
Remember, when it's gone... it's gone! So, get yourself down to Aldi for this cost-effective heater before everyone else does.
