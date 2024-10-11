You should never store these 4 things in your boiler cupboard, warn experts – here's what to do instead

Given how small homes in Britain can be, it only makes sense to take advantage of every nook and cranny we're given. This is why a lot of people often turn to their boiler cupboards as an additional storage spot to stash away any extra cleaning tools, appliances, and other not-so-pretty things out of sight. While it may seem harmless to utilise this space as a nifty storage spot, there are certain things you should never store in a boiler cupboard.

Not only could storing the wrong things inside the boiler cupboard put your household at risk, and affect how efficient your boiler is, but it can also block important access when it's time to get your boiler serviced.

In an ideal world, our boiler cupboards would simply remain as they are and not double up as additional storage. However, if you really can't be without the extra storage, we've asked experts to list some of the most common types of things we should be wary about storing inside a boiler cupboard, as well as safety tips and best practices.

1. Flammable items

If you've run out of space under the sink or in your garage, it might be convenient to want to keep extra cleaning and household products in the boiler cupboard, but these types of items can pose major safety risks.

'Flammable items such as clothes, linens, paint tins or even cleaning supplies should never be stored in close proximity to a boiler. These items can pose a fire risk, especially in the enclosed space of a boiler cupboard where temperatures can fluctuate,' warns Joanna Flowers, service and repair engineer at British Gas.

Instead, keep these items in cool and dry areas like a kitchen cupboard or make use of utility room storage instead.

2. Clothes, towels, and linens

While these items might also fall under the first point on this list, Joanna heavily cautions against the specific danger of hanging clothes over or around the boiler.

'It may seem convenient to drape jackets, coats, or even towels over the boiler or on the back of its cupboard door, but this poses a serious fire risk. Hanging clothes or fabrics could accidentally fall onto the boiler which could lead to overheating, creating the perfect conditions for a fire,' she explains.

'Even if the items don't fall directly onto the boiler, they could block essential ventilation or airflow, making it harder for the boiler to function efficiently. For safety reasons, it's best to avoid storing or hanging any clothes near the boiler entirely.'

Instead, utilise clever wardrobe storage solutions that help you get more in without taking too much space in other cupboards around your home, like bedding organisers, for example.

3. Chemicals

On a similar note, it's also important to keep chemicals away from your boiler cupboard – that is if you want to prolong your boiler's lifespan and make it less likely for your boiler to need replacing prematurely.

'Chemicals like ammonia or bleach should also be stored elsewhere as they could corrode the metal parts of a boiler,' notes Andy Kerr, founder of BOXT. 'This could negatively affect the parts of your boiler, resulting in repair costs and potentially reducing its lifespan.'

4. Electrical items or gadgets

Naturally, a boiler cupboard can get pretty hot. As such, Andy also urges you to 'remove any heat-sensitive items like electronics or plastics to ensure they are not damaged by excessive heat.'

So, although it's a nice idea to store extra gadgets, chargers, or electronics in there (something I'm also guilty of), it's recommended to instead keep those elsewhere in a cool and dry area. If, like me, you need to store additional vacuum tools and accessories and the like, now is a good time to find another spot for them.

How close to the boiler can items be?

The above are simply a handful of things you should avoid storing inside your boiler cupboard. If you still wish to store a couple of things inside and have ensured they don't fall into any of the above categories, there's as a general rule of thumb to adhere to for safety.

'To ensure your boiler operates properly and safely, nothing should come into direct contact with it, and the surrounding area must be kept clear at all times,' says Joanna. 'In terms of proximity to other items, each boiler model will have manufacturer-specific guidelines. These can be found in your boiler's product manual.'

'Avoid placing or stacking any items closer to the boiler than the specified clearance in the guidelines. Blocked ventilation will reduce airflow, which some older boilers require for safety reasons,' adds Andy. Generally speaking, anything placed around the boiler should be at least 600mm away from it.

'It is also important to keep your boiler cupboard organised and clean so that engineers have enough space to make any services or checks,' continues Andy. On that note, now is a good time to consider getting your boiler serviced to beat the winter rush.

How can you be sure your boiler cupboard is safe to store items in?

As well as giving enough clearance around your boiler, Joanna also encourages regularly checking your boiler cupboard to ensure it's clean and free of unnecessary clutter. Little do you know, it's become a dumping ground in just a matter of weeks.

'Small things like checking nothing is obstructing vents and that there’s ample space around the boiler can make a big difference in terms of safety and performance. The cleaner and more open the space, the better.'

Additionally, the next time you get your boiler serviced, if you're in doubt, ask the engineer for advice during your inspection. 'The engineer will be able to tell you whether your boiler has proper ventilation to perform as efficiently and safely as possible,' notes Andy.

All in all, although a boiler cupboard should ideally just be used for exactly what it's designed for – safely housing your boiler, without doubling up as extra storage – it is possible to do so safely.

'If storing items inside cannot be avoided, ensure they are heat and moisture-resistant, non-flammable, and kept at a safe distance from the boiler itself in line with the manufacturer's instructions,' concludes Joanna.

By keeping your boiler cupboard clear of dangerous and unsuitable items, you can ensure both safety and efficiency in your home, allowing you to fully maximise storage space without compromising your household's safety.