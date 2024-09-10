Electric heater vs gas heater – experts reveal which is the best option if you want a cosy home this winter
Which will heat up your home best? Here's what the pros say
As summer draws to a close, there's nothing like being greeted by a warm and cosy home. Enlisting the help of a portable heater to stave away the cold is a popular choice for many households, offering an easy way to add a little extra bit of warmth where you need it and, of course, avoid having to turn the heating on where possible.
With so many options available on the market, you may find yourself having to decide between an electric heater and a gas heater. However, what exactly are the differences between the two and which is the best choice for your home? We asked experts to help break down the key differences, so you can get ahead on investing in the best electric heater and heating solution ahead of the temperatures truly plummeting.
Electric heaters: what you need to know
Electric heaters are often a top choice for many people because of their convenience and versatility. These heating solutions work by converting electricity into heat, giving them that fantastic plug and play advantage which makes them so easy to use. Not to mention, there are so many different types of electric heaters, giving you a lot of options to browse and even find the cheapest one to run.
'Electric heaters are a great option, as they use a fuel source that most homes already have, no special ventilation is required either when operating, and they typically cost less to purchase, install, and maintain,' says James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder.
Fantastic Services' appliance technician, David Miloshev, notes that electric heaters also typically have a longer lifespan and pose less risk of water damage from leaking or damaged pipework. Not to mention, newer electric heating systems even come with smart controls, making them highly efficient.
It is worth being aware, however, that electric heaters can take a little longer to heat up compared to their gas counterparts and although are cheaper to purchase, the cost to run an electric heater will set you back more. As a general rule of thumb, James explains that a typical electric heater will use around 2kW of energy, costing you around 49p per hour.
Gas heaters: what you need to know
Gas heaters, on the other hand use propane or natural gas to generate heat. These types of heaters are often favoured because of their lower cost to run and ability to heat up quicker compared to electric heaters.
'They're more affordable to run than electric heaters, plus they can run much hotter than electric fireplaces, making them an ideal choice for particularly large of cold rooms,' says Adam Oldfield, director at StovesAreUs.
As it currently stands, the average cost to run a 2kW gas heater is around 28p per hour. Compared to the hourly rate of an electric heater, this is undeniably cheaper.
However, James cautions that they can potentially produce harmful by-products and proper ventilation must be required to use them without issues. Not to mention, a gas line from the street of your home or a propane tank needs to be installed.
Adam urges ensuring that gas heating solutions are always installed by a Gas Safe registered engineer. Because of this, they're not as convenient as the 'plug and play' design that electric heaters offer.
Therefore, while they have their advantages, you must be prepared to put the work in with installation and maintenance of fuel refills.
Which is better, a gas heater or an electric heater?
Both electric heaters and gas heaters are fantastic choices to heat your home in a pinch. However, which one you decide on will ultimately come down to your own preferences.
'When considering which type of heater is best suited to you, you should consider the size of your home and whether you plan on using it throughout the year,' says James from Utility Bidder. 'Gas heaters will be better for those who plan on using them no matter the time of year, nevertheless, you need to have the proper ventilation installed. Whereas an electric heater is more practical but is slightly less cost-effective, so I would recommend using it on occasion.'
Adam adds that gas heaters are also the better option if you live in rural areas that are susceptible to power cuts, as they don't rely on electricity. 'They are also a good choice for those with particularly cold homes as they run hotter than electric models,' he says.
But, if the biggest thing you're looking for is portability and simply heating a room (or even just yourself) as opposed to an entire house, an electric heater will do the job and more.
Shop portable electric and gas heaters
This high-performance gas heater is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with three adjustable settings and the capacity to hold up to a 15kg gas container. This ensures versatility and prolonged heating.
Irrespective of whether you choose to opt for a gas or electric heater, always ensure you consider how it fits your heating needs, lifestyle, and budget. Either way, they'll both come in handy when battling the dreaded sub-zero temperatures to come.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home.
