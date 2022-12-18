TikTok taught me that hot water bottles have expiry dates – how to check yours
Did you know that your hot water bottle has an expiry date?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
There's nothing like the best hot water bottle to get you through the colder months, but what if we told you that your trusty old companion has an expiry date? Here's how to check how old yours is.
As temperatures drop, you may very well be looking for ways to keep your house warm in winter, and with that often comes bringing out the trusty hot water bottle. However, first and foremost, it's worth ensuring that it's still safe to use.
How to check your hot water bottle expiry date
Most hot water bottles will have a big number embossed into them inside a symbol that resembles a daisy. This number shows you the year that it was made, so for example, 15 would mean 2015, and 20 would be 2020.
It's recommended that you replace hot water bottles every 2 years (3 at an absolute push), so if you're still clinging to yours that you've had for a while, now is the best time to buy a replacement if you still plan on using one to keep warm and save energy at home.
@craftspirationjewellery (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - CraftspirationJewellery (opens in new tab)
TikTok user @craftspirationaljewellery (opens in new tab) shows us how to decode the daisy wheel system. 'That 20 is the year it was made, those petals are the months, and them tiny dots are the weeks. So this was made the first week of December 2020.'
Presenter Alice Beer from ITV's This Morning also recently touched on hot water bottle expiry dates and how to ensure you're staying safe while using them.
'When you buy a hot water bottle, the point is that the rubber is insulating and it's strong,' she says. 'If it doesn't smell rubbery and doesn't feel rubbery then it's got a higher proportion of additives to rubber. So actually, what you want is a real rubbery hot water bottle because that'll protect you more.'
Of course, we can't blame you for not having figured this out previously because believe me, this is news to us as well! Oftentimes we don't think to check the actual bottle itself because it's usually hidden underneath a cover, but now you know, it's best to remind yourself of it regularly.
There you have it, the more you know. Now, it's probably worth taking a quick peek at that old hot water bottle you were just about to fill up in an attempt to stave away the cold weather.
After all, it's better to be safe than sorry.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
The festive street names that can boost property values
Would you pay more for a Christmas themed address?
By Imani Cottrell
-
How to wash pillows without ruining them
Give your pillows the refresh they deserve with our easy how to
By Katie Sims
-
5 things I wish I knew before buying a slow cooker
Here are the top things you ought to know before making the purchase
By Jullia Joson