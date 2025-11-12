A lot of fashion and homeware collaborations cross my desk at Ideal Home, but this week one stood out as too good to be true: the RIXO x Ruggable rug collection. The cult fashion brand RIXO has teamed up with Ruggable to create the dreamiest vintage-inspired rugs.

Ruggable is one of the best places to buy a rug if you're looking for something practical and unique. It's famous for collaborating with designers, brands and well-known personalities on its innovative range of washable rugs. And as a diehard fan of RIXO dresses, this collection had my attention as soon as it was announced.

If you've never heard of RIXO, the fashion brand is renowned for its bold 60s and 70s-inspired prints and vintage-style fashion pieces. Nothing elicits hundreds of compliments quite like a dress or skirt from RIXO. It has imbued its iconic style into a capsule collection of four playful designs, which launched this week.

Ruggable x RIXO rugs

While RIXO has a small homeware range, this collection is a rare opportunity to bring a piece of RIXO design into your home in a big way.

When I saw the collection at the RIXO Kings Road store, I was impressed to see how distinctly 'RIXO' each design was; the rugs married perfectly with the racks of beautiful clothes they were displayed alongside. The patterns are bold, playful and gloriously feminine.

The King's Road Multicolour Rug is a punchy and bright floral design inspired by Pucci prints from the swinging 60s. The Portobello Road Soft Pink & Black Rug was my personal favourite with its soft and sophisticated art deco-inspired pattern.

Portobello Road Soft Pink and Black Rug by Rixo in round under a dining table (Image credit: Ruggable)

The Lion's Cub Charcoal Multicolour Rug is the one I associate most with the Rixo bohemian British aesthetic as it's designed to look like a classic tapestry, but look closer and you'll spot fluttering butterflies, owls and other unexpected details. The Kensington Sapphire & Brown Rug proved to be the crowd pleaser, and the design Rixo co-founder Orlagh McCloskey has in her home. It features RIXO's signature leopard print pattern, bordered in a classic red floral design.

'Each rug captures a part of our signature style, whether it’s our timeless leopard print, hand-painted florals, or a playful geometric,' says Henrietta Rix, Co-Founder and CEO and Orlagh McCloskey, Co-Founder and Creative Director at RIXO of the new collection. 'We wanted the designs to feel vibrant, unique, and full of little details you discover over time - the kind of pieces that make a home feel like truly your own.'

The King's Road Multicolour runner by RIXO styled in a kitchen (Image credit: Ruggable)

In a perfect world, one of these rugs would be the centre piece of my Carrie Bradshaw-style walk-in wardrobe. However, I also think they are perfect for adding an unexpected splash of character to your hallway ideas, as either a runner or in the smaller circle shape.

All the rugs are available in various shapes and sizes, including round, runners and the classic rectangle. They have been produced on Ruggable's brand-new tufted all-in-one rug system. As someone who owns two Ruggable rugs that use the two-piece pad system, I was incredibly impressed by the all-in-one rug. It was plush to touch and didn't budge despite countless people walking over it, and it can still be popped in the washing machine for a deep clean.

Now, I just have to persuade my partner that we need one of these in our hallway. Wish me luck.