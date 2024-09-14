How to store appliances in a utility room for a sleek, practical and clutter-free space

If you're lucky enough to have space for a utility room in your home, you won't be surprised to read that they're a complete game changer when it comes to kitchen storage. Having an additional space for cleaning products, a sink and of course, somewhere to store your main large and small appliances, will free up valuable room in your kitchen.

However, knowing how to store appliances in a utility room will have a huge impact on how functional the space actually is. Utilities are often small spaces so ensuring you cleverly plan where appliances will go so that they operate smoothly for day-to-day life is essential.

'Appliances should be considered at the beginning of your design because the height, shape and size of your appliances matter when it comes to the final design. I would recommend planning around your appliances or the ones you know you will fit into the space to get the best functional outcome possible,' explains William Durrant, owner of Herringbone Kitchens.

So how should you store appliances in a utility room? We spoke to kitchen experts to find out the secret tips for a practical design.

1. Stack them on top of one another

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung Photography)

Physical space often comes at a premium in a utility room, so instead of placing appliances like your washing machine and dryer side-by-side, tower up and make the most of the height of the room instead.

'It's important to utilise the space effectively, and at Russell Hobbs , we recommend vertical storage, allowing you to maximise floor to ceiling space that is usually left empty,' explains Marc Duckworth, product manager at Product Care Group.

'You should start with storing the biggest products first, like the washing machine and tumble dryer which will take up the most room. If you’re working with limited space, you can stack you dryer on top of the washing machine, but do not put a washing machine on top of a dryer as a washing machine fills with water, making it too heavy to sit on top.'

2. Create an appliance garage

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When you think of appliances in a utility room, your mind might immediately turn to large items like a washing machine and dryer. However, if you want a sleek and clutter-free kitchen then it could be worth keeping some of your smaller appliances in a utility room too.

Perhaps you don't use your stand mixer as often as you'd like or maybe you want to create a 'breakfast station' to make mornings a breeze, all in one handy spot away from where you entertain. This is where an appliance garage can come in - designing a large pantry-esque space that has a spot for all of your small appliances will keep them organised and out of sight.

3. Utilise hanging space

(Image credit: @summerhousestyle for Yester Home / Chris Snook Photography)

If like us, your vacuum cleaner lives leaned up against the corner of a room, you might be looking for a more organised solution. When designing your utility room, consider building in floor-to-ceiling cupboards.

The extra vertical space will allow you to make the most of the shelves, but it also will provide a spot to add hanging room on the inside of a door. This is great for hanging a lightweight stick vacuum or a mop, so it's easy to grab and go.

This vacuum cleaner storage bracket from Amazon makes it particularly easy, and it's under £10.

4. Don't forget to consider doors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

It's not enough to simply think of what cupboards you'll hide appliances away in in your utility room. When planning a kitchen or utility room renovation, it's important to imagine your daily routine to ensure that the flow of the space will work for you, instead of against you.

'When storing appliances in a utility room, it’s important to prioritise accessibility and convenience,' advises explains Jessica Rhodes, product and marketing manager at ASKO.

'I would consider placing laundry appliances in a space that allows for easy loading, unloading and movement between the washer and dryer. A well-designed utility room can make tasks at home more manageable and efficient as it keeps all your essential laundry appliances in one designated space.'

For example, if your washing machine and tumble dryer sit side by side, make sure that the doors open away from each other so that you can easily transfer laundry across.

FAQs

What appliances go in a utility room?

When you typically think of what goes into a utility room, you might think of it as a space used primarily for laundry, but it doesn't have to be. In busy family homes the kitchen often becomes a buzzing hub that is used for more than just cooking - it's a spot for homework club, hosting friends and rushed weekday breakfasts. In short, it can become frantic and cluttered, so a utility room can function as somewhere to store anything unsightly away from the main hub.

Utility room storage ideas are essential to ensuring it remains tidy and functional for all of the chores that come into daily life, and with this, you could consider adding an additional dishwasher and fridge freezer alongside cleaning appliances. This will give you extra space for food and drink and will mean you can keep dirty dishes away from where you host and dine.

A utility room will of course house your main cleaning appliances too. From your iron and vacuum to a washing machine, keeping all of these items housed in one location will make chores that little bit simpler.

Which appliance storage tip will you be taking into your own home?