Octopus Energy is giving away free electric blankets – how to claim one

Octopus Energy is giving away 10,000 electric blankets this winter to help customers save money on bills following the rise in the energy price cap. A good way to save energy at home, electric blankets are cheap to run, helping keep bedrooms warm without relying as heavily on central heating.

The energy supplier has explained that the free blankets will be prioritised for those who need them most. Here's how to apply.

'We know everyone's worried about bills right now, but some people are struggling much more than others,' says Octopus Energy. 'We only have 10,000 blankets to give away, and need to prioritise customers who'll benefit most: the elderly, and those with mobility issues or other medical conditions that mean they're more impacted by the cold.'

How to claim a free electric blanket from Octopus Energy

You can register interest by entering your full name and the email address registered to your Octopus account on the Octopus Energy website (opens in new tab). You will then be sent an online application form.

Customers will need to provide details about how much they earn and how they spend their money to give an idea of their financial situation. On Twitter, some applicants have shared problems they have had with the online form, saying it has taken them a long time to fill out, and complaining that the website wasn't working properly.

'Trying to get an electric blanket for my Mum and your website is just sending me in circles,' one Twitter user writes. 'How do I access this for her before they all run out?' Octopus has asked customers to send a DM for assistance.

This comes after Octopus Energy gave away 7,000 electric blankets last year. The low cost of running an electric blanket makes them a savvy money-saving swap well worth the investment. According to Octopus, one could save you around £300 a year.

There are various other ways to keep your house warm in winter, from rearranging furniture to getting your boiler serviced. So you don't manage to bag a free electric blanket, there are plenty of budget-friendly tips for keeping cosy.