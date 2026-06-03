Energy experts are encouraging homeowners to switch to fixed tariffs following the July 2026 Price Cap announcement – it can save you money and peace of mind

Home energy experts are encouraging homeowners to switch to a fixed tariff in light of the July price cap announcement from Ofgem.

The independent energy regulator announced in May that there will be a 13% increase on the current energy price cap for the period between 1 July and 30 September, which has left many consumers looking for ways to save energy at home to help curb rising costs.

Switching to a fixed tariff now could help protect you from further price cap rises for the length of your contract. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Why are energy costs increasing?

If you’re worried about energy bills going up , let’s first explore what the price cap actually means. The price cap refers to a default tariff which is applied to those that are not on a fixed rate tariff, where the price they pay for each unit of energy they use is fixed for the duration of the tariff (usually 12-24 months). The cap is set up the energy regulator Ofgem and is reviewed every three months to reflect wholesale energy prices. The cap sets a maximum rate per unit of energy and the daily standing charge that can be billed to households that are on their supplier's standard variable tariffs.

If you are on a fixed rate tariff, your bill will not be affected by fluctuations in the energy price cap.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Siobhan Doran)

But conflict in the Middle East has caused wholesale energy prices to spike, which is why the energy price cap is set to rise in July.

‘Unit prices are set by Ofgem’s Energy Price Cap quarterly and are determined by what is happening with wholesale prices. The changes impact you if you are on your provider’s standard variable tariff,’ says Kalpana Fitzpatrick, Digital Editor-in-Chief of MoneyWeek .

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‘If prices go down, this means you are better off if prices slide, but so far we are not seeing this for 2026. We already know the price cap is up for July, and the next one will come into play in October, and could rise further. But even if we see the price cap fall in October, it is unlikely to dip massively.’

Kalpana Fitzpatrick Digital Editor-in-Chief, MoneyWeek Kalpana is an award-winning journalist with extensive experience in financial journalism. As a money expert, Kalpana is a regular guest on TV and radio – appearances include BBC One’s Morning Live, ITV’s Eat Well, Save Well, Sky News and more. She was also the resident money expert for the BBC Money 101 podcast.

Should you fix your tariff?

Because of the volatility of wholesale energy prices right now, it can be a good idea to consider fixing your tariff .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Tim Young)

‘If you’re already on a fixed contract, then the price you pay for your energy is locked in for the length of your contract. It doesn't always mean that you pay less for your energy, but it does offer stability as you know that the price you pay for the energy you use won’t fluctuate,’ explains Gareth Kloet, energy expert at Go.Compare Energy .

‘Your unit rates won’t move around with quarterly cap changes for the term of your contract, which can make budgeting easier. The main trade-off for this, though, is flexibility: if prices do ease later, you could be paying more than those on a variable tariff for your energy. Most fixed deals come with exit fees, so it’s important to check your contract end date and any charges before switching.’