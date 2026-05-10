The 10-minute fixes I’ve adopted to prevent energy wastage — and now I can save up to £207 a year on my energy bills

The weather might be warming up and, like me, many households have switched off their heating, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about your energy bills over the warmer months.

With energy prices predicted to rise in July due to tensions in the Middle East, it’s still just as important as ever to take steps to save energy around the home.

Fortunately, this process doesn’t have to be difficult or involve complicated tasks. In fact, I recently made it my mission to carry out some quick 10-minute fixes around my home to see how much I could save on my bills, and I think they'll work for you too.

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1. Swapping to LED bulbs

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachel Wait)

First up, I decided to ensure all the light bulbs in my home were switched to long, lasting energy-efficient LED bulbs. Having noticed that some of the old bulbs were emitting a lot of heat, I knew that switching to LED bulbs would have several benefits.

‘Traditional halogen and incandescent bulbs need replacing more often and use up to five times more electricity than low-energy alternatives, which means they often cost more to run long-term,’ says energy expert Ben Gallizzi from Uswitch.

‘By replacing every bulb in your home with LEDs of the same brightness, you could save around £40 a year on your electricity bill.’

It was really quick and easy to do and while the savings aren’t massive, it’s pretty decent for a small switch.

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2. Switching appliances off at the wall

While there are a few counter-top kitchen appliances you should never leave on standby, there are plenty of other vampire devices that will be unnecessarily sucking energy from your home.

And so making sure no appliances were left on standby mode was another task of mine. It only takes a few minutes to check that all appliances are switched off at the wall.

I tend to do this at the end of the day or if I am going out. It’s surprising how many of my family members leave things on standby!

According to the Energy Saving Trust, this simple task can save around £45 a year.

3. Draught-proofing the windows

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachel Wait)

My bedroom windows tend to let cold air in through the cracks. However, by investing in some draught-proofing tape (foam strips), £4 from Amazon, I’ve managed to seal up those cracks to keep the room warmer, which is particularly important while the nights are still cool!

This job was a little more fiddly than some, but it certainly wasn’t difficult. The Energy Saving Trust reckons that draught proofing doors and windows should save up to £85 a year. For me, that’s less likely as it’s only two windows but even a saving of £10 a year would help.

GUKOY 6m Draught Excluder Tape for Doors Windows £3.99 at Amazon UK It's a good idea to sort out any draughty doors and windows now as not only does it keep cool air out, it'll prevent too much hot air getting in when summer hits.

4. Filling up the washing machine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the past I have been guilty of sticking on the washing machine even when it’s not full, just to get a few items of clothing clean. But no more! From now on, the washing machine always has a full load before I switch it on.

‘Running one full load instead of two half-loads can roughly cut the energy and water usage in half for that amount of laundry,’ says Matthew Glynn, appliance expert at Hisense.

‘However, overloading your washing machine means your items won’t be properly cleaned, so always aim to load your washing machine to the point there is roughly a "hand's span" of space at the top of the drum, allowing clothes to move freely through a wash cycle.’

Washing one less load per week and turning the temperature down to 30°C instead of 40°C can save around £27 a year, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

5. Hanging the washing outside more often

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

Finer weather means it’s now much easier to get my washing out on the line rather than relying on the tumble dryer or one of the best heated airers to dry clothes.

Admittedly it takes a little more time to get it all outside, rather than tossing it into the dryer. But doing so can bring savings of around £50 a year, so it’s definitely worth it. Plus it has the added bonus of making my washing smell fresher.

6. Using the eco setting on the dishwasher

I have also made the switch to using the eco setting on my dishwasher for most cycles. The cycle takes a bit longer but it still gets the dishes clean and it’s saving me around £35 a year for minimal effort. I’m saving on water too, so it’s a double win.

How much will I save on my energy bills with these changes?

On their own, the energy savings I am making aren’t huge, but when you add them together, it works out to be a saving of around £207 a year. That’s pretty impressive when these tasks haven’t taken me long or negatively affected my lifestyle in any way — in fact, many have come with added benefits.