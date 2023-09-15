How to paint skirting boards with carpet - refresh your home without ripping up your carpet

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You might think that it’s impossible to paint skirting boards without ripping up your carpet or accidentally painting dodgy lines around the perimeter of your room, but we’ve got some good news for you. It’s very much possible!

When it comes to home decor ideas , your skirting boards are probably fairly low down on your priority list. After all, it’s no secret that they offer more substance than style. But as they’re often forgotten, skirting boards can quickly fall into disarray and look old, tired, and dirty. So, it's always a good idea to paint your skirting boards every so often.

We know what you’re thinking, though. Painting skirting boards is best done when you’re replacing your carpet , right? And while there’s no doubt that this is the opportune time to paint skirting boards, that doesn’t mean that it’s the only time. This is how you can paint your skirting boards without ripping up your carpet.

How to paint skirting boards with carpet

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘When painting skirting boards, the last place you want the paint is on your carpets,’ explains Emma Bestley, Co-Founder and Creative Director of YesColours . Thankfully, painting skirting boards when you have carpet in place is easier than you’d think. Just follow these steps, and you’ll be able to refresh your rooms in no time.

What you’ll need

Step-by-step

(Image credit: Future PLC)

1. Clean your skirting boards

Done correctly, painting skirting boards is an easy DIY job that can be done in just a few hours. But if you want to refresh your skirting and leave it looking as good as new, you need to do something first.

‘Like any DIY, prep is key - so make sure you have cleaned your skirting boards and hoovered the carpet,’ says Emma.

One of the easiest ways to clean your skirting boards is to use a simple concoction of warm water and soap. You can then use a sponge to wipe over the skirting boards and remove any dirt or debris. If you have any sugar soap in the shed, you could also use this as a cleaning alternative.

2. Lay the masking tape

‘The easiest way to protect your carpet from paint without having to pull the carpet up is with masking tape,’ explains painting and decorating expert Joshua Evans at PriceYourJob.co.uk .

This will serve as a buffer between the carpet and the paint, but it’s important that you choose the right kind of tape - as some masking tapes will damage the carpet.

'If you are using a small brush then masking tape alone such as FrogTape will be sufficient - it uses Paint Block Technology to keep paint out and lines sharp,' says Jason Burns of FrogTape.

When you have your tape in hand, stick down wide strips along the edge of the skirting board, pushing the tape as far into the edge of the carpet as possible. Ideally, there shouldn’t be any gap between the tape and the skirting board.

Of course, it’s also a good idea to do the same thing on top of the skirting boards so you also protect your wall paint in the process.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

3. Start painting

When your tape is in place, you’re then free to start painting. Simply grab your paintbrush and your paint and go wild. Be careful when you do this, though. While the masking tape will protect the carpet up to a point, it won’t protect your carpet from any Jackson Pollock-inspired paintbrush flicks.

Depending on the finish you want, you might need to paint a couple of coats of skirting board paint. Sophie Smith, Zhoosh Paints says, 'Choosing the right paint and using the right amount is very important.'

'As gloss and eggshell paints are thick, there is sometimes the temptation to apply more paint in one go, but we would advise against this as it can still drip after you have moved on to the next section. Use two thinner coats, take your time, and the results will look a lot more professional.'

4. Peel back the tape

No matter whether you opt for one coat of paint or two, you should always wait until the paint is fully dry before peeling back the tape.

Pulling it off too early could result in paint smudges or spills, and long strands of wet masking tape are a recipe for disaster - especially when you’re trying to protect your carpet.

But when you’re confident that the paint has had enough time to dry, you can then peel it back and admire your handiwork.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

FAQs

How do you paint skirting without lifting carpet? It’s incredibly easy to paint skirting boards without lifting the carpet, as you just need some masking tape at your disposal. When you have this, you can lay a wide strip along the edge of the skirting board, pushing right into the edge as you do so. When you’re confident that the tape is secure, you can then go ahead and start painting. And when the paint is dry, simply pull up the tape.