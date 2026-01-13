This year, I’m doing my best to embrace the cold, January weather and dark evenings, and right now, I’m finding it pretty easy with Aldi's latest batch of winter warmers - and these Specialbuys rival those of The White Company.

I’ve always found Aldi my go-to for affordable yet quality products, especially during January, which can feel like the longest month of the year, financially speaking. And the supermarket’s latest drop of Specialbuys includes their takes on the best heated airers , best dehumidifiers and even heated mattress pads.

But what’s caught my eye is the long hot water bottle (£5.99), which is a stunning alternative to The White Company’s Super Soft Faux Fur Long Hot Water Bottle (Was £45, now £36) . But like all Specialbuys, you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on them.

Currently on sale, you can pick up Aldi’s long hot water, returning foot hot water bottle and heated blankets for bargain prices compared to their competitors. And while I’d admit you can pick up a hot water bottle for a couple of quid at any supermarket, it’s Aldi’s shape that makes it worth it.

The long hot water bottle is shaped like a long rectangle, holding a whopping 2L of water. Not only does this mean it will stay warm for longer than the standard shape, but it will also keep a greater proportion of your body warm at one time.

While the best electric heaters certainly serve their purpose, sometimes using the principle of heating the human, not the room, can be just as effective without impacting your energy bills.

(Image credit: Aldi)

What’s more, Aldi’s heating essentials look fabulous, too. The long hot water bottle is available in cream or brown, two equally cosy and neutral colourways. It’s made with a plush, fluffy material for extra comfort.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At £5.99, this hot water bottle is almost £40 cheaper than The White Company’s (although it is currently on sale). The White Company’s long hot water bottle is made from a silky soft, faux-fur material and is designed to lie across the length of your body or bed, distributing heat evenly.

While admittedly, Aldi’s looks a little less chic, I am clutching at straws, and it is pretty difficult to tell the two apart. It’s simply the plushness of the material that gives it away. However, for just £5.99, I don’t think you can argue with Aldi’s prices.

However, if your local Aldi has already sold out, or if you don’t have a store near you. I’ve found a few more alternatives to try instead.

Crystals Crystals 2l Fluffy Long Fully Body Hot Water Bottle £6.79 at Amazon This sleek, grey, long hot water bottle is an impressive 72cm, holding 2L of water for ultimate warmth and cosiness. YuYu The Body Hot Water Bottle by Yuyu – Grey Was £30, now £24 at Argos This 75cm long hot water bottle has a wearable strap, meaning your can wear it around your body - ideal for aches and pains. Next Beige Faux Fur Long Hot Water Bottle £20 at Next This hot water bottle looks just as stylish as The White Company for half the price. Reviews say it's lovely and soft.

Snuggling up with a hot water bottle during the winter months is one of life’s small luxuries in my book, which is why I’ll be heading to Aldi ASAP to get my hands on one.