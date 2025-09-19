Hoover is launching the UK's first triple-drum washing machine – it can handle 3 loads at the same time on different cycles

Hoover is about to change the way we do laundry forever. The brand has just announced a brand-new washing machine: the Multi-Wash. It's the first washing machine in the UK to feature three independent drums, designed to run separate cycles at the same time.

Instead of juggling different washes one after the other throughout the week, the Hoover Multi Wash will allow you to run multiple loads at once - each on its own independent cycle. The machine combines a large 10kg drum with two smaller 1kg mini drums, so you can tackle your family's everyday laundry while running separate washes for things like delicates, baby grows, socks or post-gym kits.

No more waiting around for one cycle to end before you can put the next one on.

(Image credit: Hoover)

At the heart of the Multi-Wash is a generous 10kg main drum, great for tackling the family's everyday wash loads. But where it gets clever is the addition of two mini 1kg drums.

You could run a full mixed load in the large drum while freshening up gym gear in one mini drum and running a delicates load in the other, and all at once.

The triple drum isn't the only innovation, though. Hoover has built in intelligent hygiene features to make washing easier and fresher. There's UV sterilisation for a deeper clean, an auto-dose system that measures the right amount of detergent for you and a Clean Shield coating to keep bacteria at bay inside the machine itself.

And when you're short on time, the 22-minute quick wash will have small loads washed in, well, 22 minutes.

Twin-drum machines have been on the market for a while, but this is the first time UK shoppers will be able to get their hands on a three-drum washing machine. For those of you who have busy family households with a lot of laundry to contend with, it could be a complete game-changer, saving time and making it easier to manage laundry for different family members.

(Image credit: Hoover)

While Hoover hasn't confirmed an exact launch date yet, the first model, designed to sit above the counter, is expected to land by the end of this year. For those short on space, an undercounter version is already in the works, with a planned release in mid-2026. We'll keep you in the loop on any release date updates.

The whole team is really excited about this launch as it's a big step forward in home appliance innovation, and if it performs as well as it promises, tackling that endless washing pile might just become a whole lot less painful. And I'm here for it!

Would you buy Hoover's new Multi Wash washing machine? Let us know in the comments!