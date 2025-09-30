Laundry is one of those tasks that seems to multiply overnight in my house. With two young kids, a husband who goes through endless gym kit and the usual mountain of towels and bedding, our laundry basket is always full.

Aside from the washing itself, the bit I always dread is the sorting of it all. It was always a bit chaotic until I discovered Joseph Joseph Tota Laundry Separation basket, which Amazon has reduced to £76.39 as part of the early Amazon Prime Day deals, from its usual £125 RRP on Joseph Joseph's website. That's nearly 40% off and the lowest price I've seen it reduced, making it the perfect moment to upgrade if you're also tired of wrestling with laundry piles like I was.

Instead of one cavernous basket, it's split into two equal compartments so all of us can throw things straight into the right side as soon as they come off. That means the hard work is already done for me. Here's why it's different to other laundry baskets out there.

Joseph Joseph Tota Laundry Separation Basket With Lid, 90-Litre £76.39 at Amazon UK

I love Joseph Joseph as a brand because of their clever designs that actually solve little niggles. Their laundry gadgets are staples in our utility, and that includes the Tota. However, as with most clever designs, it isn't always cheap.

And this Amazon Big Deal Days price feels like such good value. At £76.39, it's one of the lowest prices I've seen for the 90L version.

Yes, there are plenty of laundry baskets out there, but what sets the Tota apart are the little design touches that make the whole job of managing laundry easier.

There are little removable tote bags with handles, so instead of carrying an entire bulky basket to the machine, you just lift the bag. They even have sturdy little grips at the base so you can tip the clothes straight into the machine instead of dragging them out by hand. Genius.

The whole basket has a lovely looking lid too, which keeps messy laundry hidden away so it never looks like an overflowing eyesore. It's also surprisingly compact, and it tucks neatly into our utility room without eating up loads of valuable space.

I never thought I'd get excited about a laundry basket, but for me, the Tota has been a total lifesaver in a family home where laundry literally never stops.

With no more last-minute sorting on the floor, no overflowing piles to contend with, taking advantage of this deal is the best excuse to make laundry life easier. It feels like a small upgrade but it has a surprisingly big impact, and I'm here for it.

But hurry, this deal will not last long, so snap it up while the going's good!

Laundry separator alternatives

If £76 is still on the steep end of your budget, there are plenty of other laundry separators available at Amazon. Here are our top picks to snap up.

Will you be getting your hands on one of these Joseph Joseph Tota laundry separation baskets? Let me know in the comments.