I refuse to let my laundry basket be an eyesore – 12 styles I'd happily have on display that add bold glamour to a boring chore

I am sure we can all agree that the right laundry basket can make washing and sorting clothes, sheets and towels easier. But if there’s one thing I’ve noticed this summer is that laundry baskets can be as pretty as they are functional - all rise for the pretty laundry basket.

In 2026, a laundry basket means more than an organised utility room , bathroom or bedroom. While for a long time, we at Ideal Home hailed the Joseph Joespeh Tota Laundry Basket as one of the best you could buy due to its sleek look and clever design, this year has proved we’re all craving a bit of colour.

Next recently dropped a statement bow-shaped laundry basket , and ever since, I’ve been seeing pretty baskets everywhere. Here are 12 of my favourites.

From the bold and colourful to natural and sophisticated baskets, my top picks prove that laundry baskets can be far from boring. If you crave order more than anything, opting for something like the Joseph Joseph Tota Laundry Basket is best suited to you, as it is genuinely effective at making sorting laundry faster and easier.

But if you want a basket that you'll be proud to show off in your home, why not opt for one of these bolder styles instead.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors