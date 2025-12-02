I’m using the Reverse Advent decluttering method to sort out my home for Christmas – experts say one small task a day can make a huge difference

Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the most stressful - especially if you’re hosting. But if you’re gearing up to welcome family and friends to your home over the festive period, the Reverse Advent decluttering method can help you prep your home without getting in the way of your festive plans.

Of course, there are so many decluttering methods to help you get ready for Christmas. But as I often struggle to declutter when I’m both overwhelmed and busy, the Reverse Advent decluttering method seems like the perfect middle-ground to get the job done without compromising my love of Christmas.

The idea is simple. From the 1st December, you focus on decluttering one area of your home a day, and by the time the 24th comes around, you’ll have transformed your home for hosting without breaking a sweat. This is how the Reverse Advent decluttering method works, and how you can use it in your home.

What is the Reverse Advent decluttering method?

The Reverse Advent decluttering method essentially breaks your decluttering efforts down into one-item chunks from 1st December to 24th December. So, just as you start your morning by opening up the door to your advent, you also start your morning by decluttering one thing or space in your home.

This is a slightly enhanced version of the 12 Days decluttering method, which allows you to tackle your home’s clutter for 12 days in the run-up to Christmas. But if you are planning on hosting guests this festive period and want to ensure it’s as clutter-free and as clean as possible, opting for the Reverse Advent should better serve you (and your friends and family).

Sophia Lorimer, Sustainable Stylist and Re-Organiser, and the founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, says it’s ‘one of my favourite calm-before-Christmas rituals. Instead of adding more into your home every day, you choose one thing to lovingly let go of. It’s simple, grounding, and a beautiful reminder that less but better always feels more intentional than the December rush to accumulate.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Of course, how you do this is down to you, but it’s best to put a plan in place before you start the process to ensure you get the best out of it.

For example, you could start day one by decluttering your hallway and coming up with a way to organise shoes ahead of hosting. I’ve recently invested in this Shoe Storage Organiser Box, now £12.74 at Amazon, and it’s been a game-changer for clearing clutter by the front door.

On day two, you could focus on decluttering and organising your fridge, using handy storage options like these 10 Pack Stackable Fridge Storage Containers (now £24.99 at Amazon), to make space for extra Christmas food.

On the third day, you might want to venture into your guest room and declutter anything that doesn’t serve a purpose and won’t be needed by your guests. It’s also worth taking the time to throw out old toiletries or replace worn towels to get the space guest-ready.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Berber)

And if you struggle to know what to do with items after a declutter, Sophia has a solution for that, too. She advises, ‘To make it even more sustainable, set up a ‘donation box’ by the door and let it fill up over the month, those unused bits could genuinely help someone else.’

By Christmas Day, the Reverse Advent decluttering method would have decluttered 24 items without taking up too much of your time. So, you can still enjoy the festivities as the big day draws closer.

Is it a good method to use?

If you find decluttering overwhelming but also want to enjoy what the festive season has to offer, the Reverse Advent decluttering method is a great option.

Sophie explains, ‘This time of year can feel like a glittery whirlwind, guests popping in, presents piled up, cupboards working overtime. A reverse advent gives you a slow, mindful rhythm when everything else is speeding up. It creates space (physically and mentally), so you’re not starting January already overwhelmed. You’re choosing what still serves you and gently releasing what doesn’t, without the guilt or the pressure.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davide Lovatti)

This sentiment is echoed by Shannon Murphy, Accredited Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co. She says, ‘The festive period often brings an influx of new items through gifting, so making space beforehand by letting go of things you no longer need ensures there is room for what’s coming in.’

And while the Reverse Advent decluttering method is ideal for prepping your own home for Christmas, it’s also a great way to make the world more sustainable. After all, we should also consider not only donating items for second-hand reselling, but also buying second-hand items ourselves.

‘One important aspect to consider is decluttering toys before Christmas, as this allows charity shops to stock and sell secondhand toys for those looking to give more sustainable and affordable gifts during the Christmas period,' Shannon explains.

Pre-Christmas storage and decluttering essentials

So, will you be giving the Reverse Advent decluttering method a whirl in the run-up to Christmas?