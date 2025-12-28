5 cleaning and DIY jobs I always do when putting away my Christmas decorations to make the transition into the new year easier

When packing away Christmas decorations, I always feel pretty sad. The spaces feel barren and a little tired from the hustle and bustle that occurs in our normally tranquil kitchen and living room.

Once the tree is down and I've stored the Christmas decorations, I try to do these five cleaning and DIY jobs as part of my routine to reset my home after Christmas and to ensure no serious damage has been done. I know if I start the year off with these simple tasks, my house feels refreshed and ready for another year of use.

None are particularly taxing and only take me about half an hour max.

1. Deep clean the kitchen

First on my list is to give the kitchen a deep clean. With bunting and lights being carefully placed and hung around the kitchen, I’ve been shuffling things around, trying to keep it all where it should be. Now, the surfaces are bare, and I can go to town.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘A deep clean after the decorations come down helps reset the kitchen so it feels calm again,’ agrees Richard Davonport, founder of Davonport Kitchens. ‘The first place to focus is the areas that work the hardest over Christmas: the hob, ovens and extractor. Grease and steam build up more quickly when you have been cooking for larger groups, so it is worth slowing down and giving these zones a thorough clean with a degreasing product that will not damage enamel or stainless steel. Pay attention to the extractor filters in particular; soaking them in hot water with a soda-based product lifts the film that dulls performance.'

You can clean an oven quickly with a bicarbonate of soda paste and white vinegar or a lemon. You can clean an extractor fan easily by hand or in a dishwasher.

‘Cupboard fronts, handles and the fridge door are the silent culprits of grime,' adds Richard. 'High-touch areas pick up fingerprints and a surprising amount of residue when you have more people in the house. A microfibre cloth and warm soapy water is usually all that is required, but it pays to work along the top edges of cabinets where dust gathers unnoticed.’

2. Dust-bust the living room

The next space is the living room. Although there’s not as much dirt and grease likely to be hiding in the corners, dust, tree needles and potential hidden splashes from spills will be lurking. I try as best I can to move furniture and give a really good vacuum and mop (we have wood floors).

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

If you find your vacuum isn't up to the task, this is the time to invest in one of the best vacuum cleaners in the Boxing Day sales. Trust me, a powerful vacuum is going to make the new year feel alot easier!

‘Once the decorations are packed away, it’s the perfect time to tackle the hidden areas that collect dust during the holidays - think tops of cupboards, mantels, shelving, and the spot where the tree stood,’ advises Sylwia Jacob from ScrubDaddy.

'Pine needles and tree sap can leave stubborn marks on flooring, so start with a gentle sweep or vacuum, then use a damp Scrub Daddy with a mild floor-safe cleaner to lift any residue without scratching the surface. For scuff marks on walls or skirting boards, our Eraser Daddy works brilliantly to wipe marks away while staying scratch-free.’

3. Check for paint damage

While you’re cleaning, you’ll start to notice where paint on the walls has been scuffed or where woodwork has been chipped. Now the house is clean, walk from your entryway and note down anywhere you might need to touch up with paint. From the wreath scratching the front door and shoes marking the hallway skirting board to suitcases being moved around in the spare room, these spaces will have had either a high amount of traffic and will need attention.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Start by removing any loose or flaking paint, sand down the area with a mid to high grit to create a smooth surface,' advises Rob Green, co-founder of COAT. 'You can fill with a water-based wood filler and then sand again when dry if it was a significant ding. Clean off any dust or grease before repainting, and use an eggshell finish that is specifically designed for wood and metal to keep the repaired area matching the original woodwork's sheen and durability.

'Apply with a good quality small brush and feather the edges so the touch-up blends, the eggshell paint will level nicely. You could also use a mini-roller if you prefer, and the damage is over a bigger area.'

'Use the same batch and finish of paint for touch-ups as even slight variations from natural ingredients can show,' Rob continues. 'Clean and prepare the surface properly, then feather the new paint gently outwards to soften edges. Avoid overloading your brush and take your time. You want to avoid a messy, rushed paint dab as this will reflect in the light differently to the rest of your wall and show up the repair.'

For any small, tiny touch-ups over the rest of the year, you can invest in these touch-up paint pens from Amazon that you can load ready with your paint.

4. Clear out the fridge and pantry

(Image credit: Future PLC / Phil Barker)

One of my favourite parts of the end of the year is the sheer amount of leftovers. We’re a family of eaters so nothing goes to waste after the big day, but once the Christmas haul is over, empty the fridge and pantry to properly audit what has a use-by-date long gone and what can be used into the New year. I also use this time to clean the fridge properly.

‘Do not skip the interiors,’ says Richard Davonport. ‘A quick edit of the fridge and freezer clears out half-used condiments, cheese ends and leftovers that might be past their best. Pull out vegetable drawers and wash them in warm water with an antibacterial product. The same applies to cutlery trays and utensil drawers, which collect crumbs far faster than you expect during the festive period.’

5. Reintroduce some fun into the interiors

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

My least favourite part of the whole reset for the New Year is that everything feels very… empty. Where there was cosy tinsel around my dining table, there’s just a light shade, and where a wreath and outdoor lights welcomed me home every day, there is just a knocker and bare wood. So, I try to add in or swap up some of my ornaments and interior decorations.

I don’t go mad buying all new things, but if I can make something that fills a space and makes the transition between festive fun and the January blues easier, I’ll do it. I keep candles out because, while the family has gone home, the nights are still cold and dark. A new bouquet of dried seasonal flowers will fill my vase. And I’ll put new pictures in our frames above the mantle to give it a new feeling of life.

Scrub Daddy Scrub Daddy Power Paste Multi Purpose Cleaner £9.36 at Amazon UK Easily tackle grubby ovens, air fryers and induction hobs with this natural cleanser and accompanying sponge. Slobproof Slobproof Refillable Touch-Up Paint Pen £12.99 at Amazon UK Touch up paint chips, minor scratches and grazes with these handy paint pens. Sonicscrubber Sonicscrubber Cleaning Tool With 4 Brushes £22.99 at Lakeland This will be your new best friend for powering through cleaning everything from a fridge to the kitchen sink.

Rather than being disappointed that the decorations are coming down, it's the perfect time to regroup, reset and get ready to welcome in the new year.