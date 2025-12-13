Even though it only comes around once a year, I can guarantee that many of us have a few too many Christmas decorations. But instead of disposing of them in your bin, you could take them to your local charity shop instead.

With the Christmas trends cycle evolving every year, it feels like there is always something new to buy, especially when it comes to your Christmas decorating ideas . With tinsel falling in and out of fashion, bows getting larger and larger, and of course, the millions of different baubles and ornaments to choose from, the style-obsessed may be decorating their tree differently every year.

Now, if you’ve ended up with too many decorations than you need, and are wondering ‘Do charity shops take christmas decorations’, the answer is yes. And if your decorations are in good condition, you absolutely should donate them to your local charity shop.

Do charity shops take christmas decorations

‘At British Heart Foundation, we love seeing festive treasures find new homes. If you have decorations that deserve a second chance to shine, we’d be thrilled and grateful to receive them. From baubles and garlands to twinkling Christmas lights, every item sold in our shops helps us fund our lifesaving research, keeping families together for Christmases to come,’ says Allison Swaine-Hughes , Retail Director at British Heart Foundation .

‘Simply drop them into one of our 680 shops nationwide or download a freepost label from our website and send them to us. We accept festive donations and unwanted gifts all year round and if you’re considering donating to us, we kindly ask that items are in saleable condition,' she adds

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Most charity shops will accept undamaged, saleable Christmas decorations; however, it's best to check with your local store that they’re accepting donations before you pop round.

‘Items that are broken or damaged - such as cracked baubles, tangled or faulty lights, decorations missing parts, or electrical items that may have been altered - unfortunately can’t be accepted. These can pose safety risks and often cost the charity to dispose of, so it’s much more helpful to recycle or responsibly dispose of them instead. If you’re ever unsure about an item, our retail teams in-store will be happy to advise,’ adds Ste Wiggins , Website Manager at The Air Ambulance Service .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When is the best time to donate Christmas decorations?

‘There are a couple of ideal times to donate decorations. After the holiday season, in January, many people prepare for the new year by clearing out, which makes it a good moment to donate. Another great time is in the autumn (from late September), when we begin preparing for the next Christmas, making sure festive decorations are available for early buyers,’ says Ste.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Bevan)

However, as Allison explains, some charity shops, like The British Heart Foundation, accept Christmas decorations all year round, so you should add your Christmas decorations to your decluttering checklist , or even have a clear-out when you put up your decorations or take them down.

If you aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to your Christmas decorations, some storage solutions will save you extra space.

Giving is the spirit of Christmas, so it makes perfect sense that we should donate decorations to charity shops. It’s eco-friendly and will bring a smile to another’s face for sure - what’s not to love?