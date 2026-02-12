I’m a firm believer that storage solutions should be as pretty as they are practical – I think these fabric hooks from Oliver Bonas will convince you, too
Say it with me: 'storage solutions should be pretty!'
It’s no secret that hooks are a home storage essential, an item found in every tidy home. But I’m tired of pretending that home storage must only be functional, especially as Oliver Bona’s stunning fabric hooks prove otherwise.
Storage hooks have fallen under the umbrella of essential clutterbusters for a small home for good reason. Utilising vertical space, they’re excellent for freeing up extra space, providing a secure area to stash coats, bags, scarves, towels and more.
Living in a small, one-bed flat, I know the importance of making the most of vertical space. And on a recent hunt for storage hooks, I’ve decided that Oliver Bonas’ Blue Striped Fabric Wall Storage Hook (£9.50) is the prettiest I’ve seen.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Storage solutions should look good - especially if they’re on show. I don’t think there is any point in putting blood, sweat and tears into a decluttering method if the result doesn’t make your home look good. And storage plays a big role in making your home look good.
When you invest in pretty storage solutions - such as Oliver Bonas’ hooks - they can act as an accent within your home decor or layout. For example, the timeless stripes of the Oliver Bonas fabric hook can contribute to a vintage or cottage style, while the Leopard Print Fabric Wall Storage Hook (£9.50) can add a bold burst of colour and personality.
With a fabric disk, bordered by scalloped edges and a gold metal hook, these fabric hooks will instantly brighten your hallway ideas. Some DIY skills are needed to get them on the wall. Also, due to their fabric material, these hooks are not suitable for bathrooms or humid areas.
If you have a small hallway, however, these hooks are perfect - especially if you don’t have the space for a coat stand. Simply fix to your wall, and these statement hooks will be the first thing your guests see as they hang their coats.
It may be a small detail, but I do think pretty storage can make a big difference to your home’s overall aesthetics. This is especially true in a small home, where our storage is often on show. So, I’ve rounded up a few more of my favourite decorative hooks.
The Oliver Bonas fabric hooks are an inexpensive, attractive, and most importantly, practical addition to your home. It’s time for a pretty storage revolution!
