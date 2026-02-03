As a self-confessed shopaholic, I’m investing in these £8 Amazon hangers that triple wardrobe space
They’re a must if you have more clothes than space
Is it that I have too many clothes, or that my wardrobe is tiny? I’m not entirely sure, and while it’s most likely a combination of the two, I’ve found a brilliant storage solution to end the age-old problem of overflowing wardrobes - these space-saving hangers, £8.08, at Amazon.
Listen to us when we tell you that anyone who always has a tidy bedroom is well-versed in organising their wardrobe. Clutter can easily build up in a wardrobe, which is why it’s always a smart idea to invest in quality wardrobe storage.
These Amazon space-saving hangers, also known as magic hangers, use vertical space in your wardrobe to allow you to categorise clothes and hang more garments on the rail.
While it’s always a good idea to declutter your wardrobe semi-regularly, sometimes we’re simply not blessed with loads of wardrobe space - this is especially true if you have a small bedroom.
This is where space-saving hangers can be really effective. You can hang 6 garments per hanger, and it has a max load-bearing capacity of 40lbs (18.1kg). Instead of hanging horizontally across your rail, the hanger drops vertically instead. According to Amazon, this can effectively triple your closet capacity.
These hangers also allow you to group items of clothing. For example, work shorts can be assigned to one hanger, while summer dresses are grouped on another. This keeps everything organised and easy to find, too.
‘I first came across magic hangers when I moved into university halls. With only a single wardrobe and more clothes than I care to admit, I thought they seemed like an easy and cheap solution to my storage struggles. They worked an absolute treat, allowing me to fit much more than I initially imagined into the small wardrobe. They've come with me to every house I've lived in since,’ says Maddie Balcombe, Ideal Home’s Editorial Assistant.
‘I now have a double IKEA wardrobe, with more than enough space to house all of my clothes. But I still find the Magic Hangers game-changing for grouping similar items of clothing. With four different colours, and space to hang 6 items from the same hook, they're a perfect organisation tool and make it much easier to find what I'm looking for when I'm in a rush to get ready!’
I honestly believe these magic hangers are one of the things people with tidy bedrooms always have, and are therefore worth investing in. And if you’re really looking to maximise wardrobe space, here are a few more storage heroes we recommend.
I’m not ready to say goodbye to some of my clothes yet, which is why these handy space-saving hangers are a must-have in my home. They keep my wardrobe tidy and organised with ease.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!